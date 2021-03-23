Tech awards 10 single-digit jerseys, including No. 1 for Gibbs

Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs (jersey No. 1, from No. 21), Dontae Smith (No. 4, from No. 28) and Jamious Griffin (No. 6, from No. 22) have been awarded the prized single-digit numbers by coach Geoff Collins, which are given to team members deemed to be great leaders and teammates. The new assignments were revealed on the team website when the roster was updated Monday in advance of the start of spring practice, which was to start Tuesday morning but was delayed by COVID-19 protocols.

The four wide receivers are grad transfer Kyric McGowan (No. 2), Malachi Carter (No. 7, from No. 15), Nate McCollum (No. 8, from No. 88) and Avery Boyd (No. 9, from No. 89). The others are linebacker Quez Jackson (No. 4, from No. 44), defensive tackle T.K. Chimedza (No. 5, from No. 93) and cornerback Zamari Walton (No. 7, from No. 21).