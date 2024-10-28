Georgia Tech announces 2025 baseball schedule

Georgia Tech baseball announced its 2025 schedule Monday, a slate which features 34 home games at Russ Chandler Stadium and five home ACC series. Opening day for the Yellow Jackets’ 130th season is set for Feb. 14 against Old Dominion.
The Yellow Jackets feature a revamped roster for the 2025 season after signing the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the nation. The new players join reigning D1Baseball and Perfect Game freshman of the year Drew Burress along with a swarm of returners as Tech looks for its 36th NCAA regional berth and fourth postseason appearance in the last five seasons.
Tech hosts five ACC series, headlined by College World Series participants Virginia (April 25-27), NCAA regional champions Clemson (March 28-30), and Pittsburgh (March 14-16), California (April 11-13) and Louisville (May 9-11).
The Jackets will take on five teams who made the NCAA Tournament field in 2024 in Western Michigan, Clemson, Georgia, Virginia and Duke. Tech faces archrival Georgia with a single game April 15 played at Truist Park.
The Jackets have home games against in-state foes West Georgia (Feb. 26), Kennesaw State (March 4), Georgia State (March 11) and Mercer (April 1) and play 10 games against programs that ranked in the top-20 RPI last season (Clemson, Georgia, Virginia and Duke). Six of those games will be played at home.
Tech went 33-25 in 2024 and was an at-large selection to the Athens Regional where it went 2-2.
About the Author