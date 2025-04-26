Dolphins select ex-Georgia Tech lineman Zeek Biggers in NFL draft

Selection: Seventh round (No. 253 overall), Miami Dolphins
Position: Defensive tackle
Ht., wt.: 6-5.5, 321
Class: Senior
Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina
Notable: First Tech defensive tackle drafted since Adam Gotsis (Denver, 63rd) in 2016. … Totaled 104 tackles (nine for a loss) for his career and registered two sacks. … Blocked four kicks during his four seasons with Tech. … An all-ACC honorable mention in 2024.
