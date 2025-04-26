Georgia Tech
Dolphins select ex-Georgia Tech lineman Zeek Biggers in NFL draft

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Zeek Biggers runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Zeek Biggers runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Selection: Seventh round (No. 253 overall), Miami Dolphins

Position: Defensive tackle

Ht., wt.: 6-5.5, 321

Class: Senior

Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina

Notable: First Tech defensive tackle drafted since Adam Gotsis (Denver, 63rd) in 2016. … Totaled 104 tackles (nine for a loss) for his career and registered two sacks. … Blocked four kicks during his four seasons with Tech. … An all-ACC honorable mention in 2024.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
