Georgia Tech 2024 preview: Most important offensive player

At the ACC Football Kickoff media days last month, Tech coach Brent Key called King the best quarterback in the league. Running back Jamal Haynes praised the junior’s leadership qualities. Tech quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke gave the Texan a pseudo-internship over the summer of, “studying football.”

“He is a football junkie. You start talking about a guy like Haynes … it’s in his blood. He can’t get enough of it. It’s hard to find those kids these days,” Weinke said. “He is old-school. He loves the game. He can articulate it. He can speak about the game at a high level, which makes it a lot of fun for me.”

King, who won the starting QB battle in August 2023 and hasn’t looked back, threw for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns in his first season in Atlanta. He also ran for 737 yards and a team-leading 10 scores.

But the former Texas A&M quarterback also was picked off 16 times and completed just less than 62% of his throws. His one fumble in the season-opener against Louisville led to a Cardinals’ touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage. According to Pro Football Focus, King had five games last season in which his overall rating was less than 70 – and Tech lost three of those contests.

If those notes seem harsh, it’s only to point out that King, as good as he was in 2023, still has room to improve his game. And if he does, the sky is the limit not only for him but the Tech program as a whole. King sounds intent on being that leader to take the Jackets to the next level.

“It was my first year at Georgia Tech. You’re still learning your teammates, who they are, what motivates them, stuff like that,” King said of the 2023 season. “With this being the second year, that comfortability, you get more confidence, you become closer, more like a family, tight knit, because you’ve been around each other longer.

“I’d say my leadership has definitely improved, being vocal, not just leading by example.”