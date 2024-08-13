Georgia Tech 2024 preview: Most important game on the schedule

Georgia has won six consecutive in the rivalry since 2017 (the two teams did not play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic) and had won the first five of those meetings by an average margin of 33.6 points. The 2023 contest was only an eight-point game in Bobby Dodd Stadium, but didn’t lessen the agony of the losing streak for backers of the white and gold.

The two programs come into the ‘24 campaign still seemingly worlds apart with UGA ranked No. 1 in the preseason coaches’ poll and Tech expected to win less than six games (according to Las Vegas oddsmakers) and to finish ninth in the 17-team ACC, according to the league’s preseason media poll.

But Tech has reason for optimism to prove the naysayers wrong. It returns star quarterback Haynes King, leading rusher Jamal Haynes, four of its five starting offensive linemen and a deep and experienced wide receiving corps. Coach Brent Key also retooled his defense with virtually an entirely new defensive coaching staff and an influx of transfers to boost depth and talent.

Speaking of Key, his words in June about his distaste for Georgia football only added to the spiciness of the rivalry and the sense of urgency for Tech to stop the streak.

“There’s nothing I hate more in the world. It’s probably the only thing I actually hate,” Key said at an alumni event about Georgia football. “When I say hate, like, truly despise everything about it. I really do.”

Should Tech lose to Georgia once again, it would give the Jackets a seven-game losing streak to their bitter rival for the second time since 2001 and make Key’s program 3-20 in the past 23 meetings with UGA. Tech has never lost eight straight to the Bulldogs.