Georgia State defensive back to transfer to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech received another commitment out of the transfer portal Thursday.
Jyron Gilmore, a defensive back, intends to transfer to Tech for the 2025 season, according to multiple reports. Gilmore is a senior who began his career at Tennessee Tech and is the third defensive back Tech has picked up via the transfer portal this month.
A graduate of North Marion High School in Citra, Florida, Gilmore was an unranked prospect in the class of 2020. He played four seasons at Tennessee Tech, where he totaled 115 tackles, three interceptions and 18 pass breakups.
At Georgia State in 2024, Gilmore played in all 12 of the Panthers’ games and finished second on the team with two interceptions and fourth with 53 tackles. Gilmore had four tackles (one for a loss) against Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Aug. 31.
Gilmore played 779 defensive snaps in 2024 and was State’s best overall defender and best tackler, according to Pro Football Focus, among Panthers with at least that many plays.
Gilmore joins defensive backs Jon Mitchell (Penn State) and Savion Riley (Colorado), as well as offensive lineman Malachi Carney (South Alabama), as players who intend to transfer to Tech for next season.
