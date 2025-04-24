Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Georgia State defensive back to transfer to Georgia Tech

He also played four seasons at Tennessee Tech, where he totaled 115 tackles, three interceptions and 18 pass breakups.
Georgia State Panthers cornerback Jyron Gilmore (5) following the conclusion of the NCAA game between the Georgia State Panthers and the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Gilmore came up with the game-saving interception to preserve the win. (Ivan Konon/Georgia State Athletics)

Credit: Ivan Konon

Credit: Ivan Konon

Georgia State Panthers cornerback Jyron Gilmore (5) following the conclusion of the NCAA game between the Georgia State Panthers and the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Gilmore came up with the game-saving interception to preserve the win. (Ivan Konon/Georgia State Athletics)
By
16 minutes ago

Georgia Tech received another commitment out of the transfer portal Thursday.

Jyron Gilmore, a defensive back, intends to transfer to Tech for the 2025 season, according to multiple reports. Gilmore is a senior who began his career at Tennessee Tech and is the third defensive back Tech has picked up via the transfer portal this month.

A graduate of North Marion High School in Citra, Florida, Gilmore was an unranked prospect in the class of 2020. He played four seasons at Tennessee Tech, where he totaled 115 tackles, three interceptions and 18 pass breakups.

At Georgia State in 2024, Gilmore played in all 12 of the Panthers’ games and finished second on the team with two interceptions and fourth with 53 tackles. Gilmore had four tackles (one for a loss) against Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Aug. 31.

ExplorePair of former Georgia Tech players hope to be NFL draft picks

Gilmore played 779 defensive snaps in 2024 and was State’s best overall defender and best tackler, according to Pro Football Focus, among Panthers with at least that many plays.

Gilmore joins defensive backs Jon Mitchell (Penn State) and Savion Riley (Colorado), as well as offensive lineman Malachi Carney (South Alabama), as players who intend to transfer to Tech for next season.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia football-transfer portal-Joshua McCray

Credit: AP

Georgia reportedly adds Miami DL Joshua Horton, Illinois RB Joshua McCray from transfer portal

Georgia Tech reserve tight end to transfer

Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Long announced Monday he will enter the transfer portal.

Former Kennesaw Mountain High School defensive back to transfer to Georgia Tech

Savion Riley, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound told Rivals he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2025.

The Latest

Georgia Tech pitcher Mason Patel (29) delivers to an Auburn batter during their game at Russ Chandler Stadium, May 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech reliever Mason Patel is having the best season of his career

15m ago

Brent Key’s December extension included $1.1M raise for 2025 season

1h ago

Georgia Tech deepens offensive line with former South Alabama commit

1h ago

Featured

A smoggy skyline rose behind Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on June 12, 2024, when a Code Orange air quality alert was in effect. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Metro Atlanta’s declining air quality among worst in Southeast, report says

The American Lung Association’s report ranks the Atlanta metro area as the third-worst in the Southeast for ozone pollution.

Atlanta business owner gets 12 years in prison in $156M FEMA fraud case

An Atlanta business owner was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison on fraud, theft and money laundering charges tied to a $156 million FEMA contract.

Falcons’ Fontenot calls ESPN report on price for Cousins ‘inaccurate’

‘We wouldn’t … share specific conversations with what we’re doing,’ general manager says.