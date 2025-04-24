Georgia State defensive back to transfer to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech received another commitment out of the transfer portal Thursday.

Jyron Gilmore, a defensive back, intends to transfer to Tech for the 2025 season, according to multiple reports. Gilmore is a senior who began his career at Tennessee Tech and is the third defensive back Tech has picked up via the transfer portal this month.

A graduate of North Marion High School in Citra, Florida, Gilmore was an unranked prospect in the class of 2020. He played four seasons at Tennessee Tech, where he totaled 115 tackles, three interceptions and 18 pass breakups.