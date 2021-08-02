ajc logo
Tech-Ga. Southern basketball matchup set for November

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner, center, gathers his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball Championship game against Florida State at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner, center, gathers his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball Championship game against Florida State at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Credit: Gerry Broome

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 25 minutes ago

Georgia Tech will open its 2021-22 basketball season against Miami (Ohio) and will also play Georgia Southern for the first time this century.

Those were two of the games announced Monday (plus an exhibition game) as the team has completed its 11-game non-conference schedule.

The Yellow Jackets’ opener will be Nov. 9 at McCamish Pavilion against the RedHawks in the first-ever meeting between the two teams. That will be followed by home games against Stetson and Lamar on Nov. 12 and 15, respectively.

The game against Georgia Southern will be Nov. 26 at home, the day after Thanksgiving. The last time that the Jackets and Eagles played was Jan. 1998, during the tenure of coach Bobby Cremins. Of the other five Division I schools in the state of Georgia besides Tech, the Jackets have played Georgia Southern least recently. (The others are Georgia, Georgia State, Kennesaw State and Mercer.)

Tech will also play Georgia State, part of a three-game series that began last season, on Dec. 21 at McCamish.

Two other non-conference games announced Monday are also at home, against Charleston Southern (Nov. 22) and Alabama A&M (Dec. 23).

Tech will also play its exhibition game against Morehouse on Oct. 31 at McCamish.

