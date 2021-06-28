Georgia Tech earns more notable opponent in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Georgia Tech will play Wisconsin at McCamish Pavilion in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in a higher-profile matchup than the Yellow Jackets have been accustomed to in recent years. ESPN announced the matchups Monday.
Tech will play the Badgers on Dec. 1, a Wednesday. In recent years, the Jackets have played a series of the league’s lesser lights, including Nebraska, Northwestern and Penn State. The matchups were befitting a team that had last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2010 and had routinely finished in the ACC’s bottom third.
The assignment with the Badgers could be considered Tech’s first matchup in the series with one of the Big Ten’s name-brand teams since the Jackets played Indiana in 2007. It’s the reward for winning the conference championship after finishing in fourth place in the regular season.
Wisconsin was 18-13 last season, ending the year in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers have missed the tournament once since 1999. Tech is 9-11 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Coach Josh Pastner is 3-2 in the series at Tech, including a win last December at Nebraska. The Jackets have won five of their past seven matchups.