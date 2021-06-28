Georgia Tech earns more notable opponent in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Tech will play the Badgers on Dec. 1, a Wednesday. In recent years, the Jackets have played a series of the league’s lesser lights, including Nebraska, Northwestern and Penn State. The matchups were befitting a team that had last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2010 and had routinely finished in the ACC’s bottom third.

The assignment with the Badgers could be considered Tech’s first matchup in the series with one of the Big Ten’s name-brand teams since the Jackets played Indiana in 2007. It’s the reward for winning the conference championship after finishing in fourth place in the regular season.