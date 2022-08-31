Geoff Collins’ radio show returns Wednesday

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ weekly radio show will make its season debut Wednesday evening. The show can be heard live on the Tech radio network, including the flagship 680 AM/93.7 FM in Atlanta. It will air 7-8 p.m. and will be hosted, as always, by Tech voice Andy Demetra.
The show will be broadcast from New Realm Brewing Co. in Atlanta, which is located along the Beltline. The show will return there multiple times during the season, although dates have not been determined.
Named “The Geoff Collins Radio Show,” it is a slightly different name from last year, when it was the “Geoff Collins Show.” In 2019 and 2020, it was “GT:60.”
