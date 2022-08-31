BreakingNews
14-year-old arrested in connection with Peachtree City Walmart fire
ajc logo
X

Geoff Collins’ radio show returns Wednesday

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins signs an autograph for A.J. Davis, 7, during First Saturday on The Flats earlier this month. Collins’ weekly radio show will make its season debut Wednesday evening. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins signs an autograph for A.J. Davis, 7, during First Saturday on The Flats earlier this month. Collins’ weekly radio show will make its season debut Wednesday evening. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ weekly radio show will make its season debut Wednesday evening. The show can be heard live on the Tech radio network, including the flagship 680 AM/93.7 FM in Atlanta. It will air 7-8 p.m. and will be hosted, as always, by Tech voice Andy Demetra.

The show will be broadcast from New Realm Brewing Co. in Atlanta, which is located along the Beltline. The show will return there multiple times during the season, although dates have not been determined.

Explore3 Georgia Tech rookies make NFL roster

Named “The Geoff Collins Radio Show,” it is a slightly different name from last year, when it was the “Geoff Collins Show.” In 2019 and 2020, it was “GT:60.”

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
College football’s chaotic offseason yields to emotion of season
Ozzie Albies expected to begin rehab assignment Thursday
15h ago
He’s back again: Braves acquire reliever Jesse Chavez
16h ago
3 Georgia Tech rookies make NFL rosters
14h ago
3 Georgia Tech rookies make NFL rosters
14h ago
Ronald Acuna (knee) out again, but ‘getting better’
15h ago
The Latest
3 Georgia Tech rookies make NFL rosters
14h ago
Geoff Collins addresses (sort of) Georgia Tech’s bowl chances
17h ago
Former Yellow Jackets’ dreams on line as NFL reaches cutdown day
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top