3 Georgia Tech rookies make NFL rosters

San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (41) runs from Minnesota Vikings safety Mike Brown, left, during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Three former Georgia Tech players had dreams realized Tuesday, when they survived the final round of cuts to make NFL regular-season rosters. Safety Tariq Carpenter (Green Bay), long snapper Jack Coco (Green Bay) and running back Jordan Mason (San Francisco) all proved themselves worthy of spots in the NFL, claiming three of the roughly 1,700 spots atop the football pyramid.

The accomplishments were particularly noteworthy for Coco and Mason, as both were not selected in the draft and signed with their respective teams as undrafted free agents. Mason was, in fact, the only rookie free agent to make the 49ers’ roster, forcing his way onto the team with his mix of elusiveness and power. Carpenter was Tech’s lone draftee in April, taken in the seventh round by the Packers. Carpenter seized the opportunity he created with a strong showing at the Hula Bowl, a pre-draft showcase, which led to an invitation at the Senior Bowl.

Coco made it despite not having long snapped last season as he focused on playing tight end. It’s a remarkable step in an unlikely journey for Coco, who came to Tech as a walk-on offensive lineman and long snapper and ultimately earned a scholarship as a tight end.

Former Yellow Jackets cut Tuesday were offensive tackle Devin Cochran (Cincinnati), wide receiver Kyric McGowan (Washington), cornerback Tre Swilling (Tennessee) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (Dallas). Among the four, Cochran and Thomas appear the stronger candidates to be signed to their respective teams’ practice squads.

Wide receiver Jalen Camp (Houston), who was drafted by Jacksonville in 2021, was cut and then played in three games for the Texans last season, also was released. He also is a candidate for a practice squad. One more former Jacket, tight end Tyler Davis, made the Packers roster with Carpenter and Coco. Davis, who was drafted by Jacksonville in 2020, played for the Jaguars in 2020 and the Packers in 2021.

