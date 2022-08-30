3 Georgia Tech rookies make NFL rosters

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The accomplishments were particularly noteworthy for Coco and Mason, as both were not selected in the draft and signed with their respective teams as undrafted free agents. Mason was, in fact, the only rookie free agent to make the 49ers’ roster, forcing his way onto the team with his mix of elusiveness and power. Carpenter was Tech’s lone draftee in April, taken in the seventh round by the Packers. Carpenter seized the opportunity he created with a strong showing at the Hula Bowl, a pre-draft showcase, which led to an invitation at the Senior Bowl.

Coco made it despite not having long snapped last season as he focused on playing tight end. It’s a remarkable step in an unlikely journey for Coco, who came to Tech as a walk-on offensive lineman and long snapper and ultimately earned a scholarship as a tight end.