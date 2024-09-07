Georgia Tech

How to watch No. 23 Georgia Tech at Syracuse: TV channel & streaming, odds

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs up the middle for a gain of 19 yards and a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Syracuse in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Georgia Tech won, 31 - 22. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Georgia Tech will play as a nationally-ranked team for the first time in nine years when it kicks off at Syracuse at noon Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (2-0, 1-0 ACC) entered the Associated Press Top 25 on Tuesday at No. 23. They were last ranked at the start of the 2015 season.

Coach Brent Key’s team has win over Florida State in Dublin, Ireland, and at home against Georgia State, respectively. Saturday’s contest will be Tech’s first true road game of the season and only its second ever trip to Syracuse, New York.

The Orange, under the direction of former Georgia assistant and first-year coach Fran Brown, topped Ohio 38-22 at home last Saturday.

Dwight Freeney, a member of the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame, will have his jersey retired Saturday during a halftime ceremony. Freeney finished his Syracuse career ranked second in program history with 34 sacks and posted more than 50 tackles for loss in his career. He was an All-American in 2001 after setting the program’s single-season sacks record with 17.5.

ExploreEverything you need to know about No. 23 Georgia Tech at Syracuse

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse odds, spread

Georgia Tech is a 3-point favorite, varying by betting site, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 59.5.

Georgia Tech-Syracuse TV channel, streaming info, game time

When: Noon Saturday

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (49,057)

Television: ACC Network

Broadcast crew

Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Coley Harvey (sideline)

Streaming

Available via Watch ESPN

Radio info for Georgia Tech football game

Georgia Tech Sports Network

Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Joe Hamilton (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)

On-air time: 10 a.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta

Satellite: SiriusXM 371; SiriusXM online 371

Streaming audio

Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app

Weather

N/A

Series history

Georgia Tech leads 4-1. The two programs first met in 2001 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Last season the Jackets won 31-22 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech has only been to Syracuse once before, losing 37-20 on Sept. 26, 2020, a game played in an empty venue due to COVID-19 restrictions.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

