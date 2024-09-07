Georgia Tech will play as a nationally-ranked team for the first time in nine years when it kicks off at Syracuse at noon Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets (2-0, 1-0 ACC) entered the Associated Press Top 25 on Tuesday at No. 23. They were last ranked at the start of the 2015 season.
Coach Brent Key’s team has win over Florida State in Dublin, Ireland, and at home against Georgia State, respectively. Saturday’s contest will be Tech’s first true road game of the season and only its second ever trip to Syracuse, New York.
The Orange, under the direction of former Georgia assistant and first-year coach Fran Brown, topped Ohio 38-22 at home last Saturday.
Dwight Freeney, a member of the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame, will have his jersey retired Saturday during a halftime ceremony. Freeney finished his Syracuse career ranked second in program history with 34 sacks and posted more than 50 tackles for loss in his career. He was an All-American in 2001 after setting the program’s single-season sacks record with 17.5.
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse odds, spread
Georgia Tech is a 3-point favorite, varying by betting site, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 59.5.
Georgia Tech-Syracuse TV channel, streaming info, game time
When: Noon Saturday
Location: JMA Wireless Dome (49,057)
Television: ACC Network
Broadcast crew
Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Coley Harvey (sideline)
Streaming
Available via Watch ESPN
Radio info for Georgia Tech football game
Georgia Tech Sports Network
Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Joe Hamilton (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)
On-air time: 10 a.m.
Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta
Satellite: SiriusXM 371; SiriusXM online 371
Streaming audio
Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app
Weather
N/A
Series history
Georgia Tech leads 4-1. The two programs first met in 2001 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Last season the Jackets won 31-22 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech has only been to Syracuse once before, losing 37-20 on Sept. 26, 2020, a game played in an empty venue due to COVID-19 restrictions.
