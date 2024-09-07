Georgia Tech will play as a nationally-ranked team for the first time in nine years when it kicks off at Syracuse at noon Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (2-0, 1-0 ACC) entered the Associated Press Top 25 on Tuesday at No. 23. They were last ranked at the start of the 2015 season.

Coach Brent Key’s team has win over Florida State in Dublin, Ireland, and at home against Georgia State, respectively. Saturday’s contest will be Tech’s first true road game of the season and only its second ever trip to Syracuse, New York.