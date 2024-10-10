Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Damola Ajidahun (OL, Duluth): Duluth is 4-3 after a loss to Peachtree Ridge on Wednesday. Ajidahun is part of an offensive line helping the Wildcats, who are off until facing Parkview on Oct. 18, average 184.5 rushing yards and 351.8 total yards per game.

Jayden Barr (S, Eastside): Barr has 569 yards rushing on 54 carries and has scored 13 times on the ground. He also has nine catches for 136 yards and a touchdown as well as a kickoff return for a score. On defense, Barr has made 26 tackles (three for a loss) and an interception. The Eagles (7-0) travel to North Oconee on Friday.

Jamauri Brice (WR; Cartersville): Brice has 27 catches for 286 yards and three touchdowns. The Hurricanes (7-0) are at Allatoona on Friday.

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): The Red Raiders dominated rival McCallie in a 44-12 victory last time out. Bryson and Baylor are 7-0 and off until playing at St. Pius on Oct. 18.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Douglass is 4-2 and has won its past two games by a combined score of 85-0. The Astros host Luella on Friday.

Carrington Coombs (DL; Hebron Christian): Coombs has 20 tackles (four for a loss), four sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, has forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for the Lions (6-1), who are off until hosting Stephens County on Oct. 18.

Kamron Cullins (DL; North Cobb): Cullins and North Cobb are 6-0 and host Marietta on Friday.

Rasean Dinkins (S; Warner Robins): Dinkins had a touchdown catch Oct. 4 in a loss to Benedictine. The Warriors (5-2) are off until traveling to New Hampstead on Oct. 18.

Cal Faulkner (WR; Lumpkin County): Faulkner playing quarterback, has 46 completions for 404 yards and two touchdowns and 68 carries for 540 yards and nine TDs. He also has 22 tackles and an interception on defense. Lumpkin County (4-2) travels to Johnson on Friday.

Fenix Felton (S; Eagles Landing Christian): Eagles Landing is 1-5 after a 14-7 win over rival Eagles Landing High School. ELCA next hosts host Jones County on Friday.

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): Fuller has 29 tackles (12 for a loss), 17 quarterback hurries, six sacks and has forced a fumble for the Rams (4-1), who travel to Rockdale County on Friday.

Christian Garrett (DL; Prince Avenue Christian): Garrett has 39 tackles (one for a loss), three sacks and eight quarterback hurries. The Wolverines (4-3) are off until hosting Franklin County on Oct. 18.

Isaiah Groves (RB; East Robertson; Cross Plains, Tenn.): Robertson had four carries for 26 yards before leaving with a knee injury in a season-opening win Aug. 23. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL forcing Groves to have surgery and miss the remainder of his senior season.

Justin Hasenhuetl (OL; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): The Eagles are 5-2 and Hasenhuetl is part of an offensive line helping the team average 116.7 rushing yards per game and 221.6 passing yards per game. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee hosts Anderson (S.C.) on Friday.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): Norris has 58 tackles (10 for a loss) and 7.5 sacks. Spruce Creek is 5-2 and hosts University on Friday.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): Peay and the Bruins are 2-4 and host Dreher on Friday.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson has 17 receptions for 393 yards and six touchdowns as well as 157 kick return yards. Penson is Sandy Creek’s punter as well and has 12 kicks for 448 yards. Sandy Creek (6-0) travels to Fayette County on Friday.

Josh Petty (OL; Fellowship Christian School): Playing both ways, Petty has 27 tackles (four for a loss) and two sacks on defense. The Paladins are 5-2 and host Mount Pisgah Christian on Friday.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): Powell rushed for 98 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown last week in a win over Seminole County. The Pirates are 5-2 and off until traveling to Mitchell County on Oct. 18.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): Roche helped lead Darien to a 49-14 win over Norwalk last time out. The Blue Wave (3-1) are off until hosting St. Joseph on Oct. 18.

Connor Roush (TE; Wesleyan): Roush has seven receptions for 82 yards and four touchdowns for the Wolves. On defense, Roush has 20 tackles (seven for a loss) and two sacks. Wesleyan (6-1) hosts King’s Ridge Christian on Friday.

Sam Turner (WR; Southwest DeKalb): Turner has 29 receptions for 509 yards and 10 touchdowns in six games. Against Marist on Sept. 28, Turner had five catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers (4-3) are at Tucker on Friday.