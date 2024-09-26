Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Damola Ajidahun (OL, Duluth): Duluth is 3-2 after beating Meadowcreek 90-0. Ajidahun is part of an offensive line helping the Wildcats, who were scheduled to host Peachtree Ridge on Thursday, average 192 rushing yards and 381.2 total yards per game.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Jayden Barr (S, Eastside): Barr has 372 yards rushing on 42 carries and has scored nine times on the ground. He also has eight catches for 128 yards and a receiving touchdown. On defense, Barr has made 12 tackles (two for a loss) and been credited with defending one pass. The Eagles (5-0) travel to Madison County on Friday.

Jamauri Brice (WR; Cartersville): Brice has 21 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. The Hurricanes (6-0) are off until hosting Cass on Oct. 4.

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): The Red Raiders are 5-0 and travel to Brentwood Academy on Friday. In a 45-14 win over Christian Brothers last week, Bryson paved the way for three Baylor rushing touchdowns and allowed the Red Raiders to rush for nearly 200 yards.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Douglass is 3-2, and the Astros host Riverdale on Oct. 5.

Carrington Coombs (DL; Hebron Christian): Coombs has 15 tackles (four for a loss), two sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble for the Lions (4-1) who travel to East Jackson on Friday.

Kamron Cullins (DL; North Cobb): Cullins and North Cobb are 6-0 and off until hosting Marietta on Oct. 11.

Rasean Dinkins (S; Warner Robins): The Demons are 4-1. Dinkins had a 28-yard touchdown reception and 65-yard punt return for a touchdown last week in a win over Veterans. Warner Robins hosts Wayne County on Friday.

Cal Faulkner (WR; Lumpkin County): Faulkner, playing quarterback for Lumpkin County, has 35 completions for 332 yards and two touchdowns and 57 carries for 359 yards and six TDs. He also has 16 tackles on defense. Lumpkin (3-2) travels to White County on Friday.

Fenix Felton (S; Eagles Landing Christian): Eagles Landing is 0-5 and travels to McDonough on Friday.

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): Fuller has 29 tackles (12 for a loss), 17 quarterback hurries, six sacks and a forced fumble for the Rams (4-1) travel to Newton on Friday.

Christian Garrett (DL; Prince Avenue Christian): Garrett has 32 tackles (one for a loss), two sacks and eight quarterback hurries. The Wolverines (2-3) host Hart County on Friday.

Isaiah Groves (RB; East Robertson; Cross Plains, Tenn.): Robertson had four carries for 26 yards before leaving with a knee injury in a season-opening win Aug. 23. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL forcing Groves to have surgery and miss the remainder of his senior season.

Justin Hasenhuetl (OL; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): The Eagles are 3-2 and Hasenhuetl is part of an offensive line helping the team average 139. rushing yards per game and 263.6 passing yards per game. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee hosts Charlotte Christian (N.C.) on Friday.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): Norris has 33 tackles (eight for a loss) and six sacks. Spruce Creek is 3-2 and travels to DeLand on Friday.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): Peay and the Bruins are 2-2 and travel to Richland Northeast on Friday.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson has 12 receptions for 302 yards and four touchdowns and 132 kick return yards. On defense he has five tackles (one for a loss) and one pass defended for the Patriots. Penson is Sandy Creek’s punter as well and has 11 kicks for 413 yards. Sandy Creek (5-0) is off until playing at Spalding on Oct. 4.

Josh Petty (OL; Fellowship Christian School): Petty has 27 tackles (four for a loss) and two sacks. The Paladins are 3-2 and travel to Mount Vernon on Friday.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): Powell and the Pirates are 4-2 after a win at Terrell County on Wednesday. In a victory at Liberty County on Sept. 20, Powell had three carries for 20 yards and a touchdown and three receptions for 51 yards and a score. On defense he forced a fumble and came up with an interception.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): Roche caught an 82-yard touchdown pass in a season-opening victory over Cheshire on Sept. 13, one of two TD receptions for Roche in the game. The Blue Wave (2-0) travels to Windsor on Friday.

Connor Roush (TE; Wesleyan): Roush has six receptions for 62 yards and four touchdowns for the Wolves. On defense, Roush has 11 tackles (four for a loss) and a sack. Wesleyan (4-1) and hosts Mount Pisgah Christian on Friday.

Sam Turner (WR; Southwest DeKalb): Turner has 18 receptions for 251 yards and seven touchdowns in four games. The Panthers (3-2) travel to Marist on Friday.