Four-star offensive lineman from Duluth picks Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech football picked up a major commitment Saturday from metro Atlanta.

Damola Ajidahun, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman, announced his commitment to Tech via social media. Ajidahun is considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and the second-highest ranked offensive linemen recruit in Tech’s 2025 recruiting class.

Playing for Duluth High School, Ajidahun reportedly has nearly 30 scholarship offers, including ones from Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Kansas State, Kentucky, North Carolina State, South Carolina and Tennessee, among many others. He reportedly took an official visit to Tech at the end of May.