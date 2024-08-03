Breaking: LIVE UPDATES: Trump-Vance campaign rally in Atlanta to get underway with candidates to speak later
Georgia Tech

Four-star offensive lineman from Duluth picks Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Georgia Tech football picked up a major commitment Saturday from metro Atlanta.

Damola Ajidahun, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman, announced his commitment to Tech via social media. Ajidahun is considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and the second-highest ranked offensive linemen recruit in Tech’s 2025 recruiting class.

Playing for Duluth High School, Ajidahun reportedly has nearly 30 scholarship offers, including ones from Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Kansas State, Kentucky, North Carolina State, South Carolina and Tennessee, among many others. He reportedly took an official visit to Tech at the end of May.

Ajidahun’s commitment to Tech gives coach Brent Key the No. 26 overall recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 5 class among ACC programs.

Ajidahun joins defensive backs Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), Fenix Felton (Eagle’s Landing Christian), Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins) and Jayden Barr (Eastside), offensive linemen Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.), Xavier Canales (Douglass) and Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.), running backs JP Powell (Miller County) and Isaiah Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.), wide receivers Cal Faulkner (Lumpkin County), Sam Turner (Southwest DeKalb) and Jamauri Brice (Cartersville), defensive linemen Derry Norris (Port Orange, Florida), Kamron Cullins (North Cobb), Andre Fuller (Grayson) and Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian), tight ends Connor Roush (Wesleyan) and Kevin Roche (Darian, Conn.) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as part of Tech’s 2025 recruiting class.

