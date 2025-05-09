Kantor began his tenure at UConn as a video coordinator in 2015 and was elevated to assistant coach ahead of the 2023-24 season. He was a part of 70 wins over the last two seasons. In Kantor’s two coaching seasons, UConn went 36-0 in Big East play, capturing regular season and tournament titles both years.

Kantor also previously served as a temporary assistant coach for UConn during the 2020-21 season.

“My family and I are incredibly excited and honored to join Karen Blair and the Georgia Tech family,” Kantor said. “You build special programs with special people, and Karen is a special person. I’ve known her almost 20 years now and she is a tireless worker with a high basketball IQ. Beyond that, she’s just one of the best people I’ve ever known. We’ve talked about this day a lot over the last 15 years, so to be able to finally work together again and execute the championship vision she has for this program is humbling and exciting.”

Additional coaching stops for Kantor include Houston Baptist (2011-12) and Colgate (2010-11). He served as the video coordinator for Memphis women’s basketball (2012-15) and also held the same position at Southern Methodist from 2007-10.

Kantor was a practice player for the Illinois women’s basketball team for three seasons and graduated from the university in 2006 with a degree in finance.

Blair also recently announced the addition of Liberty Crayton Del Rosario to the staff as director of recruiting operations.

Over the course of her professional career, Del Rosario has helped teams to four NCAA Division I Championship appearances plus the WNIT, NAIA and Division II tournaments.

Del Rosario spent the last three seasons at Stetson University as an assistant coach where she helped lead the Hatters to a 2024 WNIT appearance after finishing second in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Before Stetson, Del Rosario served as an associate head coach at Barry University for the 2021-22 season. She spent the 2020-21 season at East Tennessee State after serving as interim basketball coach at Agnes Scott during the 2019-20 season. Before Agnes Scott, Del Rosario was at Virginia Union University, where she was named the 2019 WBCA Division II Assistant Coach of the Year after helping the Panthers to the CIAA regular season and tournament titles.

Additional coaching stops in her career include Niagara University (2015-18), Winthrop (2012-15), Eastern Michigan (2011-12), Morgan State (2010-11), Cleveland State (2006-10) and Notre Dame College (2002-06). In addition to serving in coaching roles, Del Rosario has also worked in recruiting operations and basketball operations.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Del Rosario was a two-year letter winner at Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio. She earned her bachelor’s of arts degree in psychology from Notre Dame College in 2002 and a master’s of education in sports management in 2005 from Cleveland State University.