Riley graduated from Kennesaw Mountain High School in 2022 and headed to Vanderbilt where he played his first two seasons. He redshirted in 2022 and then made two starts in eight games in 2023. In a game against the Florida Gators he logged 12 tackles.

In January 2024, Riley enrolled at the University of Miami and joined the Hurricanes for spring practice before opting to leave Miami in April 2024 and head to Colorado.

Riley joins former Penn State cornerback Jon Mitchell as players who this weekend have announced their intentions to join the Jackets for the upcoming season.