Former Kennesaw Mountain High School defensive back to transfer to Georgia Tech

Fourth-year player has been at Vanderbilt, Miami, Colorado.
Kennesaw Mountain wide receiver Savion Riley carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of play at Kennesaw Mountain High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Kennesaw Mountain wide receiver Savion Riley carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of play at Kennesaw Mountain High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

Georgia Tech on Saturday picked up its second commitment this weekend from a transfer.

Savion Riley, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back told Rivals he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. Riley played in nine games for the Buffaloes and made 12 tackles. He logged 77 snaps on defense mostly playing the safety position.

Tech opens the 2025 season Aug. 29 at Colorado.

Riley graduated from Kennesaw Mountain High School in 2022 and headed to Vanderbilt where he played his first two seasons. He redshirted in 2022 and then made two starts in eight games in 2023. In a game against the Florida Gators he logged 12 tackles.

In January 2024, Riley enrolled at the University of Miami and joined the Hurricanes for spring practice before opting to leave Miami in April 2024 and head to Colorado.

Riley joins former Penn State cornerback Jon Mitchell as players who this weekend have announced their intentions to join the Jackets for the upcoming season.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

