Former Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Deveney transfers to Pittsburgh

Deveney, from Medford, N.J., played three seasons for the Yellow Jackets, appearing in 23 games and starting eight. He caught 14 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He was limited to three games in 2021 by injury. Deveney became a recruiting target for Collins upon his hire in December 2018. With no tight ends on the roster as former coach Paul Johnson’s offense did not use the position, Collins was compelled to recruit the position and convinced Deveney to switch his commitment from Rutgers to Tech.

Deveney, who graduated from Tech earlier in May with a degree in business administration, has three years of eligibility remaining. Tech and Pitt play Oct. 1 in Pittsburgh. He will be one of two former Jackets players who transferred this offseason whose teams are on Tech’s schedule. Defensive end Jared Ivey (Mississippi) is the other.