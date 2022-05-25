BreakingNews
Former Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Deveney transfers to Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Deveney catches a pass and turns up field against North Carolina on Oct. 5, 2019 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Photo by Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Deveney catches a pass and turns up field against North Carolina on Oct. 5, 2019 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Photo by Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Former Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Deveney has committed to Pittsburgh after announcing his decision to go in the transfer portal on April 20. Deveney, who was among the first players recruited to Tech by coach Geoff Collins, made the announcement about his destination on Tuesday from his Twitter account.

Deveney, from Medford, N.J., played three seasons for the Yellow Jackets, appearing in 23 games and starting eight. He caught 14 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He was limited to three games in 2021 by injury. Deveney became a recruiting target for Collins upon his hire in December 2018. With no tight ends on the roster as former coach Paul Johnson’s offense did not use the position, Collins was compelled to recruit the position and convinced Deveney to switch his commitment from Rutgers to Tech.

Deveney, who graduated from Tech earlier in May with a degree in business administration, has three years of eligibility remaining. Tech and Pitt play Oct. 1 in Pittsburgh. He will be one of two former Jackets players who transferred this offseason whose teams are on Tech’s schedule. Defensive end Jared Ivey (Mississippi) is the other.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

