Georgia Tech NIL collective ‘Swarm the ATL’ to launch Wednesday

“Right now, the difference is going to be going from something to anything, which is a major leap in the right direction,” Weitzel said. “Ultimately, the ability for us to be able to have NIL deals that we do for all Georgia Tech student-athletes is going to be determined by how much participation we have in these collectives.”

Weitzel went on to say of Tech fans that “if we’re not going to play the game the way it’s played now, then we’re going to be competing against Emory.”

Weitzel said he would like for the Tech collective to be on par in membership with a Florida State collective that is also run by Dreamfield. In April, membership for the FSU collective (Warpath) and one at Central Florida (Mission Control, also run by Dreamfield) was well into triple digits within a couple months of launch, according to Dreamfield.

Besides having Sims, Brooks and Coleman enlisted as ambassadors for Swarm the ATL, Weitzel said there are plans to add more from women’s teams. The website for the collective – www.swarmtheatl.com/home – was active Tuesday, with the public launch set for Wednesday. Dreamfield external affairs director Corey Staniscia told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a few Tech fans already had found the website and registered as members.

“So we’re 5% there already,” Staniscia said, referring to the membership goal.