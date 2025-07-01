Nation & World News
Wimbledon: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard hits tournament-record 153 mph serve against Taylor Fritz

Fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz’s match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Wimbledon’s first round has been suspended after four sets in case they wouldn’t be able to finish before the tournament’s 11 p.m. curfew
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. reacts after the first round men's single match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France was suspended at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz's match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard — who hit a tournament-record 153 mph serve — in Wimbledon's first round was suspended after four sets on Monday night in case they wouldn't be able to finish before the tournament's 11 p.m. curfew.

They’ll resume on Tuesday. Mpetshi Perricard, whose speediest serve came in the opening game, took the initial two sets 7-6 (6), 7-6 (8), before Fritz grabbed the next two 6-4, 7-6 (6).

The 6-foot-8 Mpetshi Perricard bettered the previous Wimbledon mark of 148 mph, by Taylor Dent in 2010. Fritz, though, not only managed to put his return in play, but also eventually won the point.

Playing with the No. 1 Court retractable roof closed and artificial lights on, Mpetshi Perricard was two points from winning while leading 5-2 in the fourth-set tiebreaker, but never got closer.

From 6-all, 2024 U.S. Open runner-up Fritz took the next two points to force a fifth set and pounded his right fist on his chest, yelling, “Let's (expletive) go! Come on!” It was about 10:15 p.m., and the players met up at the net with an official to discuss whether or not to continue.

Eventually, the chair umpire announced to the crowd: “Ladies and gentlemen, due to the late time of the day, we will not be able to finish the match. Therefore the match will be suspended until tomorrow. Play is suspended.”

Over at Centre Court, Monday's last match also was halted, with No. 3 Alexander Zverev, a three-time major finalist, even at a set apiece against Arthur Rinderknech when they stopped at 10:54 p.m.

There were no breaks of serve in either of the two sets they played. Rinderknech took the first 7-6 (3), and Zverev the second by a 7-6 (8) score.

Fritz did not appear pleased about the interruption of his match. He looked toward his guest box with his palms up and said: “I couldn't do anything. I tried.”

In a match between two of the tour's top servers, Mpetshi Perricard hit 33 aces before play was stopped, and Fritz hit 24. Mpetshi Perricard never earned a break point during the four sets contested Monday; Fritz had five chances and converted one.

Fritz, a 27-year-old Californian, was a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in 2022, losing to Rafael Nadal, and again a year ago, losing to Lorenzo Musetti.

Mpetshi Perricard, a 21-year-old Frenchman, reached the fourth round at the All England Club last year, also eliminated by Musetti.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France reacts during his first round men's single match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

icon to expand image

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. reacts during his first round men's single match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

icon to expand image

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after the second set against Arthur Rinderknech of France in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

icon to expand image

Arthur Rinderknech of France reacts after winning a point against Alexander Zverev of Germany in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

icon to expand image

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, right, and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, left, arrive for a practice session on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, ahead of the Wimbledon Championships in London, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

