Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Carlos Alcaraz loves playing on grass and is trying to win a third Wimbledon title in a row

Carlos Alcaraz’s first match on a grass court came just six years ago
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a return during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Championships in London, Friday, June 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a return during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Championships in London, Friday, June 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's first match on a grass court came just six years ago.

He's obviously a quick study.

When Wimbledon gets started Monday, the 22-year-old from Spain will play in the first Centre Court match of this fortnight, an honor reserved for the previous year's men's champion. The contest against Fabio Fognini will open Alcaraz's a bid for a third consecutive championship at the place.

That's something only four men have achieved in the Open era, which began in 1968: Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Not bad company.

Alcaraz already is 5-0 in Grand Slam finals, which includes going 2-0 at the French Open — which he won three weeks ago via a comeback from two sets down against No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final — and 1-0 at the U.S. Open.

Last year, the No. 2-ranked Alcaraz became the youngest man to win a major trophy on each surface: grass, clay and hard courts.

But he's got a fondness for the green stuff.

“The most beautiful tennis that we can watch is on grass. The style that the people bring to the court when they play on grass. ... The sound of the ball,” said Alcaraz, who will go into Monday on a career-best 18-match winning streak, including a title at the Queen's Club tournament last weekend. “The movement is really tough, but when you get it, it’s kind of (as though) you’re flying.”

He loves that it allows him to show off the variety in his game and all of the skills he possesses.

Few players smile as much as Alcaraz does while in the thick of things, no matter what challenges might be presented by the foe across the net or the tension of the moment. He is as creative as it gets with a racket in hand, sometimes to his own detriment, and admits enjoying seeing replays on arena video screens after some of his best deliveries (that technology isn't used at the All England Club, but perhaps it should be).

“I really want to hit slices, drop shots, going to the net all the time, playing aggressively,” said Alcaraz, who said he lost to two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray during a round of golf early in the week. “I think on grass it’s the style that you have to play, so that's what I like the most.”

It's instructive to hear what Djokovic had to say about Alcaraz after a straight-set loss in last year's final at the All England Club.

“He just was better than me in every aspect of the game,” Djokovic said. “In movement, in the way he was just striking the ball beautifully, serving great. Everything.”

Those words carry weight. Djokovic has won seven of his men's-record 24 Grand Slam trophies at Wimbledon but was the runner-up to Alcaraz in 2023 and 2024.

When it comes to the idea of joining an elite group by completing a three-peat in two weeks' time, Alcaraz insisted that isn't the sort of thing he really cares about or spends time considering.

He wants the title, yes. But where it would place him in history? Leave that to others.

“I really want to lift the trophy,” Alcaraz said. “But right now, I’m not thinking about who I could join if I win three Wimbledons in a row.”

___

Howard Fendrich has been the AP's tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain attends a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Championships in London, Friday, June 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Carlos Alcaraz of Spain kisses his trophy on the balcony of Centre Court for the crowds gathered below after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth,File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, right, and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, left, arrive for a practice session on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, ahead of the Wimbledon Championships in London, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain told up the winners trophy after defeating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic, in the men's singles final of the Queens Club tennis championships in London, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

Credit: AP

Alcaraz beats Lehecka in Queen's Club final ahead of Wimbledon defense

Wimbledon's draw puts Alcaraz against Fognini in the first round. Coco Gauff faces Yastremska

Novak Djokovic figures Wimbledon gives him his best chance at a record 25th Grand Slam title

The Latest

Current and former members of Hong Kong's pro-democracy political party, the League of Social Democrats, speak at a press conference, in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Kanis Leung)

Credit: AP

The last Hong Kong pro-democracy party that held street protests disbands

8m ago

UK police reviewing rapper's anti-Israel comments at Glastonbury Festival

13m ago

Russia launches the biggest aerial attack since the start of the war, Ukraine says

18m ago

Featured

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center was closed three years ago. Demolition of the site will begin Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 years after closure, Atlanta Medical Center faces wrecking ball

The abrupt closure of the 121-year-old hospital left a gap in the city’s health care system that has yet to be filled.

Sheriff showdown: Georgia lawmen’s lawsuits latest salvo in budget fight

Two lawsuits have been filed and a third is expected as some Georgia sheriffs wrangle with their county commissioners over budgets.

Dispatch: Otis Redding statue, in new spot, conjures up famous tune

A lifelike statue of Otis Redding "sittin' on the dock" has resurfaced in the soul-singing legend's hometown Macon, Georgia. Surrounded by cars and concrete - and some water.