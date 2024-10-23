Former Georgia Tech linebacker starring for Canadian Football League’s BC Lions

Former Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley was chosen the most outstanding rookie for the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League.

Eley, who played for Tech from 2021-22 after three seasons at Maryland, has 66 tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery this season.

Eley is one of six Lions, who play in Vancouver, British Columbia, chosen by the franchise as honorees who advance to the next stage of voting on the road to the CFL Awards. The winners were selected by each team’s coach and by local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada. Other honors included most outstanding player, most outstanding defensive player, most outstanding Canadian, most outstanding offensive lineman and most outstanding special-teams player.