ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ goes live Thursday from the heart of Georgia Tech’s campus

Thursday’s show began at 2 p.m. with Barrie riding the Ramblin’ Wreck down a campus sidewalk flanked by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Marching Band playing the school’s fight song. Barrie then stationed himself next to the Campanile and in front of a small, but boisterous, group of Tech students as well at Tech cheerleaders.

Credit: Chad Bishop Credit: Chad Bishop

Tech football coach Brent Key arrived 20 minutes later. During a commercial break, Mullen led the students in a “To Hell With Georgia” chant which earned Mullen a hug from Key. Before Key went on air with Barrie the second-year coach led the students in a singing of the fight song.

“We talk about right coach, right time, right fit — I think if you look across the country, Brent Key at Georgia Tech is the epitome of what that means,” Barrie said before the show. “He’s a guy that played here, he knows what it takes to win here. He understands the challenges that it presents but he also understands that if you tap into those challenges, you can win. I think it’s only the beginning. He’s got it going. I think he’s the perfect hire for this place.”

After Key’s appearance there was a short re-creation of the Mini 500, Tech’s annual eight-lap tricycle race that is staged the Friday before homecoming Saturday.

Tech basketball coach Damon Stoudamire arrived next and joined Barrie on the broadcast about 2:50 p.m. Tech athletic director J Batt was on hand as well to take in the festivities.

Thursday’s show closed with Barrie, Mullen and Lyles sampling Fox Bros. BBQ with the brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox, the restaurant’s founders. Lyles donned a Tech football helmet before taking in a spoonful of banana pudding.