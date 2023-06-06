Eric Reed Jr., Wing Green off Georgia Tech football roster

Eric Reed Jr. and Wing Green no longer are on the Georgia Tech active roster. Also, 2023 signee Bryce Dopson has been released from his letter of intent, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Reed, from Shreveport, Louisiana, transferred in May 2022 to Tech after two seasons at Auburn, where he played in only two games. The 6-foot, 196-pound cornerback did not appear in a game for the Yellow Jackets during the 2022 season.
At Calvary Baptist Academy in Louisiana, Reed was considered a four-star prospect and a top-20 cornerback nationally.
Green is a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman from Leesburg and Lee County High School. He had not appeared in a game for the Jackets during his three seasons in Atlanta after arriving as a former three-star prospect out of high school.
Green was one of seven Tech offensive lineman to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Hooters in August.
Dopson, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver from Brookwood High School in Snellville signed with Tech in December. Rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite, Dopson caught 43 passes for 875 yards and 12 touchdowns during his final two seasons for the Broncos.
