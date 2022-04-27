Former Georgia Tech lineman Cochran expecting late-round selection in NFL draft

After four seasons as a starter in the SEC and ACC, former Georgia Tech offensive tackle Devin Cochran is expected to be selected in the NFL draft. Cochran’s agent Vince Taylor said Cochran’s pre-draft performance has opened eyes and believes that he’ll go somewhere between the fourth and seventh rounds.
“I definitely feel like Saturday’s going to be his day, and he’ll definitely be employed by the National Football League,” Taylor told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Cardinals and Bengals brought Cochran in for one of the 30 pre-draft visits each team is allotted. Cochran also attended the Falcons’ workout for local draft prospects.
“Teams love his versatility,” Taylor said. “They love the fact that he’s played and done well in the SEC against some of the best talent. They absolutely love his body type, his size, his intangibles, and they love his competitive nature. He’s a guy they see that can really be a potential starter in the NFL one day.”
Cochran, who started for three seasons at Vanderbilt and this past year at Tech, caught scouts’ attention at the East-West Shrine Bowl and then had a strong showing at Tech’s Pro Day.
His 40-yard dash time (5.12 seconds) and the 10-yard split (1.76 seconds) compares favorably with other offensive-tackle draft hopefuls. His broad jump (9 feet, 4 inches), another measure of explosiveness, would have been third best among offensive tackles at the NFL scouting combine. His 86-inch wingspan is exceptional.
The draft begins Thursday with the first round and then continues Friday with the second and third rounds before finishing Saturday with the final four rounds.
Besides Cochran, safeties Juanyeh Thomas and Tariq Carpenter are two of the more likely former Jackets players to be selected.
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.
About the Author