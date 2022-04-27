Former Georgia Tech lineman Cochran expecting late-round selection in NFL draft

His 40-yard dash time (5.12 seconds) and the 10-yard split (1.76 seconds) compares favorably with other offensive-tackle draft hopefuls. His broad jump (9 feet, 4 inches), another measure of explosiveness, would have been third best among offensive tackles at the NFL scouting combine. His 86-inch wingspan is exceptional.

The draft begins Thursday with the first round and then continues Friday with the second and third rounds before finishing Saturday with the final four rounds.

Besides Cochran, safeties Juanyeh Thomas and Tariq Carpenter are two of the more likely former Jackets players to be selected.

