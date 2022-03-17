Devin Cochran touted as ‘absolute steal’ as late-round pick

Following his performance at Georgia Tech’s Pro Day on Monday, former Yellow Jackets offensive tackle Devin Cochran was hopeful about his showing before NFL scouts.
“We’ll see where it goes,” he said. “Hopefully the numbers were good enough to turn some heads and some of the workout stuff looked good on the field. I felt confident about (Monday).”
According to an article posted on Pro Football Network hailing the performances by him and former Tech safety Tariq Carpenter, he apparently did turn some some heads. Cochran ran the 40-yard dash in 5.08 seconds, had a vertical jump of 30 inches, a broad jump of 9 feet, 4 inches, a short shuttle of 4.76 seconds and a three-cone drill time of 7.70 seconds. He also recorded 23 repetitions on the bench press (225 pounds). To varying degrees, Cochran’s results held their own against performances put up by top draft prospects at the NFL scouting combine.
His broad jump score, for instance, would have tied for third best among the 20 offensive tackles who participated at the combine.
“I was confident,” Cochran said. “Obviously, this morning, you wake up and it’s kind of like, ‘It’s actually here now.’ And that was definitely a weird feeling, but once we finally started and could do some of the drills – really, from the time we did the Wonderlic (test) – it was like, ‘OK, we finally started.’ And then once vertical (jump) happened, it was just like, ‘OK, we’re in the mix, it’s time to just keep on going.’”
Cochran has the attention of Pro Football Network draft analyst Tony Pauline.
“Cochran is a prospect that’s been on my radar since his days at Vanderbilt,” Pauline wrote. “He’s an athletic tackle with an upside who shows flashes of dominance. However, there were times when he looked like he’d rather be someplace other than the football field. If he focuses on football, Cochran will be an absolute steal at some point late in the draft or as (an undrafted free agent). Additionally, I’m told the New York Giants like Cochran an awful lot.”
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.
About the Author