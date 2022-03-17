Devin Cochran touted as ‘absolute steal’ as late-round pick

“We’ll see where it goes,” he said. “Hopefully the numbers were good enough to turn some heads and some of the workout stuff looked good on the field. I felt confident about (Monday).”

According to an article posted on Pro Football Network hailing the performances by him and former Tech safety Tariq Carpenter, he apparently did turn some some heads. Cochran ran the 40-yard dash in 5.08 seconds, had a vertical jump of 30 inches, a broad jump of 9 feet, 4 inches, a short shuttle of 4.76 seconds and a three-cone drill time of 7.70 seconds. He also recorded 23 repetitions on the bench press (225 pounds). To varying degrees, Cochran’s results held their own against performances put up by top draft prospects at the NFL scouting combine.