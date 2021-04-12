Deivon Smith could be headed for Georgia Tech out of transfer portal

Smith, 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, has ties to Tech already. Tech coaches made a strong bid for Smith coming out of Grayson but came up short. As a member of the 2020 recruiting class, Smith was ranked the No. 63 prospect in the class and No. 5 in the state of Georgia (247Sports Composite).

Stephens said that there was nothing wrong with Mississippi State for Smith, but that he was looking for a better fit and a team playing a faster tempo.

Stephens said that Smith is “super fast with the ball. I love what he’s done with his basketball IQ part of the game. It has gone up so much.”

Smith is also friends with Yellow Jackets players Jordan Usher and Kyle Sturdivant, both of whom made college decisions similar to the one that Smith appears poised to make. While Tech recruited both, Usher (from Wheeler High) and Sturdivant (Norcross High) elected to leave the state out of high school – both went to USC – before deciding to transfer back home.

“I think it fits (for Smith),” Stephens said.