Defensive lineman out of New York pledges to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech bolstered its defense Saturday with a commitment from the state of New York.

Blake Belin, a 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive lineman, announced his pledge to Tech via his social-media channels. Belin is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and chose Tech over Duke, Virginia, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

Playing at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, New York, Belin reportedly has picked up more than a dozen scholarship offers. He took an official recruiting visit to Tech in June.