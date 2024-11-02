Defensive lineman out of New York pledges to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech bolstered its defense Saturday with a commitment from the state of New York.
Blake Belin, a 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive lineman, announced his pledge to Tech via his social-media channels. Belin is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and chose Tech over Duke, Virginia, Syracuse and Wake Forest.
Playing at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, New York, Belin reportedly has picked up more than a dozen scholarship offers. He took an official recruiting visit to Tech in June.
This season, Belin has been credited with 31 tackles (three for a loss). Belin had 60 tackles as a junior and seven sacks and registered a safety in a 30-29 win over Iona Prep in November. His efforts throughout the season helped Hayes win the 2023 New York State Catholic High School state championship.
Belin’s brother Henry Belin IV is a sophomore quarterback at Duke and brother Rich Belin committed to Syracuse as part of the Orange’s 2025 signing class.
Tech’s recruiting class now ranks 17th nationally and second in the ACC.
Belin joins defensive backs Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), Fenix Felton (Eagle’s Landing Christian), Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins) and Jayden Barr (Eastside), offensive linemen Josh Petty (Fellow Christian School), Damola Ajidahun (Duluth) Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.), Xavier Canales (Douglass) and Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.), running backs JP Powell (Miller County) and Isaiah Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.), wide receivers Cal Faulkner (Lumpkin County) and Jamauri Brice (Cartersville), defensive linemen Christian Garrett (Prince Avenue Christian), Derry Norris (Port Orange, Florida), Andre Fuller (Grayson) and Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian), tight ends Connor Roush (Wesleyan) and Kevin Roche (Darian, Conn.) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as part of Tech’s 2025 recruiting class.
About the Author