David Curry, Jaytlin Askew agree to free-agent deals after draft

Curry was a three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets and led the team in tackles as a junior and senior. He was also named a two-time captain, one of only a handful in team history to earn that honor. Curry figures also to try to make an impact as a special-teams contributor, a role he played at Tech. Denver drafted one linebacker, Baron Browning from Ohio State in the third round.

Askew largely played a special-teams role for the Jackets and was a gunner for the punt team, helping Tech finish second in FBS in net punting this past season. He is trying to follow the path of Nathan Cottrell into the NFL. Last year, Cottrell signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent primarily as a special-teams player (he was also a gunner) and then earned a spot on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster.