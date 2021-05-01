Pressley Harvin goes to Pittsburgh in seventh round

Harvin will have competition with the Steelers. He’ll be the third punter on the roster, joining Corliss Waitman and Jordan Berry. Waitman was on the practice squad during the season and then signed to the offseason roster. Berry played for the Steelers from 2015-19, was released at the start of the 2020 season and then re-signed, after which he punted in 11 games. He was signed to a one-year deal in March.

Harvin became the first Tech punter drafted since Durant Brooks was selected by Washington in 2008 in the sixth round and the third Yellow Jackets player who was primarily a punter taken in the draft (along with Brooks and Rodney Williams, selected in the seventh round of the 1999 draft by the Rams, then in St. Louis).