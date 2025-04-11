A fifth member of the 2024-25 Georgia Tech basketball team has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Darrion Sutton, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward, intends to play elsewhere next season, according to multiple reports Friday. Sutton averaged 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 18 games for the Yellow Jackets.
A former four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, Sutton arrived at Tech after one season at Overtime Elite in Atlanta. He committed to coach Damon Stoudamire in December 2023 and chose to play for the Jackets over Florida State, Michigan and Kansas, among others.
Sutton, from St. Louis, played high school ball in Colorado before enrolling at OTE. The 20-year-old had a season-high 6 points against Duke in the ACC tournament in March and a season-high four rebounds three times.
Tech could lose at least five players from the ‘24-25 roster to transfer. Sutton joins freshman center Doryan Onwuchekwa, sophomore point guard Nait George, redshirt freshman center Ibrahim Souare and junior forward Duncan Powell. George and Souare have committed to play for Syracuse next season, while Duncan plans to play for Georgetown.
