Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Fifth Georgia Tech basketball player in transfer portal

Freshman forward Darrion Sutton says he intends to play elsewhere next season
Georgia Tech forward Darrion Sutton (10) shoots over Jacksonville State guard Koree Cotton (3) and center Mason Nicholson (50) last month. Sutton has entered the transfer portal, intending to play somewhere else next year. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech forward Darrion Sutton (10) shoots over Jacksonville State guard Koree Cotton (3) and center Mason Nicholson (50) last month. Sutton has entered the transfer portal, intending to play somewhere else next year. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

A fifth member of the 2024-25 Georgia Tech basketball team has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Darrion Sutton, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward, intends to play elsewhere next season, according to multiple reports Friday. Sutton averaged 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 18 games for the Yellow Jackets.

A former four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, Sutton arrived at Tech after one season at Overtime Elite in Atlanta. He committed to coach Damon Stoudamire in December 2023 and chose to play for the Jackets over Florida State, Michigan and Kansas, among others.

Sutton, from St. Louis, played high school ball in Colorado before enrolling at OTE. The 20-year-old had a season-high 6 points against Duke in the ACC tournament in March and a season-high four rebounds three times.

Tech could lose at least five players from the ‘24-25 roster to transfer. Sutton joins freshman center Doryan Onwuchekwa, sophomore point guard Nait George, redshirt freshman center Ibrahim Souare and junior forward Duncan Powell. George and Souare have committed to play for Syracuse next season, while Duncan plans to play for Georgetown.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) participates in a drill during their first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Newcomers counted on for critical depth among Georgia Tech receivers

Tech’s wide receiver lineup underwent a makeover in between the team’s Birmingham Bowl loss in December and the start of spring practice in March.

California transfer J.T. Byrne hopes to provide impact at tight end for Georgia Tech

J.T. Byrne opted to go into the NCAA’s transfer portal in December in hopes of landing somewhere new for his final season. He was intrigued by Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech looking for new impactful players on the defensive line

Tech has depth on the defensive line. The question is, at what level will that depth perform when the 2025 season begins in August?

The Latest

Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) celebrates his touchdown catch during the Spring White and Gold game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field In Atlanta on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Bob Andres for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia Tech takes the field Saturday for real football in White and Gold game

Georgia Tech looking for new impactful players on the defensive line

Georgia Tech to host Volunteers in 2026, travel to Tennessee in 2027

Featured

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

A Walmart employee in Covington went on a shooting spree, killing two people and injuring one at separate locations early Friday before being arrested, according to officials.

16m ago