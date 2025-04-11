A fifth member of the 2024-25 Georgia Tech basketball team has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Darrion Sutton, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward, intends to play elsewhere next season, according to multiple reports Friday. Sutton averaged 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 18 games for the Yellow Jackets.

A former four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, Sutton arrived at Tech after one season at Overtime Elite in Atlanta. He committed to coach Damon Stoudamire in December 2023 and chose to play for the Jackets over Florida State, Michigan and Kansas, among others.