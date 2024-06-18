Connecticut tight end commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech dipped into the Northeast to nab a tight end recruit.

Kevin Roche, a 6-foot-9, 240-pound prospect from Darien, Connecticut, announced his pledge to Tech on Monday via his social media channels. Roche is an unranked recruit who reportedly has just six scholarship offers from FBS programs.

At Darien High School, Roche went into his junior season unsure if he wanted to play football or lacrosse at the collegiate level, according to CT Insider. Roche, who reportedly took a recruiting visit to Tech over the weekend, caught 47 passes for 634 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.