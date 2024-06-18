Breaking: Kemp hires consultants to examine troubled state prison system
Connecticut tight end commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech dipped into the Northeast to nab a tight end recruit.

Kevin Roche, a 6-foot-9, 240-pound prospect from Darien, Connecticut, announced his pledge to Tech on Monday via his social media channels. Roche is an unranked recruit who reportedly has just six scholarship offers from FBS programs.

At Darien High School, Roche went into his junior season unsure if he wanted to play football or lacrosse at the collegiate level, according to CT Insider. Roche, who reportedly took a recruiting visit to Tech over the weekend, caught 47 passes for 634 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

Roche joins wide receivers Jamauri Brice (Cartersville) and Sam Turner (Southwest Dekalb), defensive backs Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing) and Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins), tight end Connor Roush (Welseyan), running back JP Powell (Miller County), offensive linemen Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.) and Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School), defensive linemen Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian) and Andre Fuller (Grayson) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as future Yellow Jackets. Tech’s recruiting class is ranked 25th nationally and fifth among ACC teams, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

