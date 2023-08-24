Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commits

Each week The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will look at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key currently has 26 high school seniors committed toward the 2024 signing class, a class ranked 27th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Khamani Alexander (RB; Belen Jesuit Prep; Miami): Alexander and the Wolverines were scheduled to begin their season Thursday against Cardinal Newman.

Santana Alo-Tupuola (OL; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.): Alo-Tupuola and IMG won their season opener over Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 18. IMG was scheduled to play at Thompson (Ala.) on Thursday.

Jordan Boyd (LB; Silver Bluff HS; Aiken, S.C.): Silver Bluff beat South Aiken to start its season. Boyd had eight tackles (three for a loss) and a sack in the victory.

Tah’j Butler (LB; Edna Karr; New Orleans): Butler and Karr are scheduled to open their season Saturday against Kennedy.

Isiah Canion (WR; Warner Robins): Warner Robins lost its opener to Lee County. Canion had five receptions in the loss.

Nehemiah Chandler (CB; Wakulla; Crawfordville, Fla.): Chandler and Wakulla open their season Friday at Chiles High of Tallahassee.

William Depaepe (DL; Moline; Moline, Ill.): Depaepe and Moline begin their season Friday at Glenbard North.

Marcus Downs (DL; Riverside; Greer, S.C.): Downs helped Riverside to a season-opening win over Travelers Rest. Downs had two sacks, a quarterback hurry and a tackle for loss in the victory.

Jordan Floyd (OL; Parkview): Floyd and Parkview began their season with a win over Shiloh.

Demontrae Gaston (ATH; Pensacola Catholic; Pensacola, Fla.): Gaston and the Crusaders open their season Friday against Navarre.

Trajen Greco (CB; Mill Creek): Greco and Mill Creek beat North Gwinnett to start the season. Greco had five tackles in the win.

Trashun Griffin (DL; Bibb County; Centreville, Ala.): Griffin and Bibb County topped Isabella to start the season. Griffin forced a fumble in the victory and played in only the first half of a lopsided victory.

Luke Harpring (TE; Marist): Marist dropped its season opener at Gainesville. Harpring, who also plays defensive end, had three sacks. On offense the tight end had two receptions which both went for first downs.

Trey Horne (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Horne and Rabun-Gap Nacoochee topped Baylor (Tenn.) to start the year. Horne had 11 catches for 135 yards, ran the ball seven times for 28 yards and had a kickoff return of 44 yards in the win.

CJ Jackson (LB, Tucker): Jackson and Tucker opened the season with a win over Miller Grove.

Graham Knowles (QB; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Knowles and Southlake Carroll open their season Friday against Eastwood.

Trelain Maddox (RB; Parkview): Maddox and Parkview began their season with a win over Shiloh. Maddox had three carries for 21 yards and also had an interception on defense.

Landen Marshall (DL; Andalusia; Andalusia, Ala.): Marshall and Andalusia open their season Friday at Opp.

Jaedon Matthews (RB; Saguaro; Scottsdale, Ariz.): Matthews and Saguaro face the American Leadership Academy on Friday to open the season.

Aaron Philo (QB; Prince Avenue Christian): Philo led Prince Avenue Christian to a win over Hammond (S.C.) in the season opener. Philo went 16-for-26 passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 21 yards and a score.

David Prince (TE; Glynn Academy): Prince and Glynn Academy opened the season with a win over Statesboro. Prince had a 21-yard touchdown reception in the victory.

Christian Pritchett (S; St. Augustine; New Orleans): Pritchett and St. Augustine open the 2023 campaign Friday against Archbishop Shaw.

Jameson Riggs (OL; Hiram): Riggs helped Hiram start the season 1-0 with a win over Paulding County.

Trey Stevenson (CB; Philip Simmons; Charleston S.C.): Stevenson and Philip Simmons started the season with a win over Andrews. Stevenson was credited with two defended passes in the victory.

Koby Young (WR; Holy Cross; New Orleans): Young and Holy Cross begin their season Friday against Belle Chasse.

Lane Wadle (TE; Greenfield-Central School; Greenfield, Ind.): Wadle helped Greenfield-Central to a win over Madison to start the season. Wadle caught a two-point conversion pass in the victory.