Smaller class for Georgia Tech, Geoff Collins

It was a smaller class than usual, but in line with what some other ACC teams did Wednesday as they look more to the transfer portal to add to their rosters. Several teams, including Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Wake Forest, had 12 or 13 high-school signees, according to 247Sports.

The class does address needs, particularly on the offensive line (Milton High’s Brandon Best and Johns Creek High’s Tyler Gibson) and at defensive tackle (K.J. Miles of St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, N.J., and Westlake High’s Horace Lockett).

“Obviously, they’re physically gifted, and they play really, really hard,” Collins said of Miles and Lockett.

Two running backs, Martin of Langston Hughes and Jamie Felix of Camden County High, will bolster a running-backs group that has been depleted by the departures of Jahmyr Gibbs (transfer portal) and Jordan Mason (turning professional). Martin led Langston Hughes to the Class 6A state championship game.

“They’re both very, very talented,” Collins said. “Everybody that saw Antonio in the playoff run, just how physical he is, how powerful he is, how hard he runs. And then Jamie, his elusiveness, his speed, his toughness, his physicality – I think they complement each other very well.”

Even besides the signings, it was a busy day of roster management for Collins and general manager Patrick Suddes. Most notably, running back Jamious Griffin, who announced his intent to transfer Dec. 6, announced Wednesday that he will remain with the Jackets. It’s a victory for Collins, whose depth at running back had thinned with the departures of Gibbs and Mason. Griffin now gives new offensive coordinator Chip Long two backs with experience to work with, along with returnee Dontae Smith.

Long also took receipt of another experienced skill-position player, Syracuse tight end Luke Benson, whom Tech received from the portal. Benson, from the Philadelphia area, played 34 games in three seasons for the Orange. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Linebacker Ayinde Eley, who ranked second on the team in tackles per game and sixth in the ACC (7.5), announced that he will use his final season of eligibility. Freshman quarterback Chayden Peery announced that he will go into the transfer portal. His departure leaves Tech with two scholarship quarterbacks, returning starter Jeff Sims and incoming freshman Zach Pyron. Tech will certainly add to the depth through the transfer portal.