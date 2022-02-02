Quiet signing day for Georgia Tech

With most of the class in the fold, signing day at Georgia Tech was relatively quiet. After 13 high-school prospects signed in the December early signing period, coach Geoff Collins took receipt of one additional letter of intent, from wide receiver Jullian Lewis from Western High in Davie, Fla.
A three-star prospect, Davis became the second receiver in the class (following D.J. Moore from Archer High, an early enrollee) and the second from Florida. His Western teammate Jaylin Marshall, a defensive back, signed in December and is an early enrollee.
“We’re excited to officially welcome Jullian to the Georgia Tech football family,” Collins said in a statement. “We’re very pleased with our talented group of newcomers, which currently includes 14 incoming true freshmen and seven transfers. They are all great young men that have a chance to be special players on the football field. I can’t wait to get back to work on the field with our group in less than three weeks and to welcome our entire team to The Flats this summer.”
It remained expected that offensive tackle Bobby Mooney from Woodrow Wilson High in Long Beach, Calif., also will sign with Tech, but it likely was to be delayed by a procedural matter.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the class was ranked 53rd by 247Sports Composite in FBS and eighth in the ACC.
It is a considerable drop from Collins’ best signing year, the 2020 class that featured four four-star prospects and was ranked 27th nationally and fifth in the ACC. (Two of the four-star signees, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and defensive end Jared Ivey, both transferred this offseason, to Alabama and Ole Miss, respectively.)
Collins’ 2021 class ranked 48th nationally and 11th in the conference.
Including Mooney, the 15-player class of high-school prospects is the smallest of Collins’ three, down from 24 in 2020 and 16 last year. Part of the drop in ranking is a result of the smaller number of signees. The class does have two four-star prospects by 247Sports Composite’s accounting, Marshall and running back Antonio Martin from Langston Hughes High.
At the same time, the number of transfers that Collins and general manager Patrick Suddes have added has increased from early in Collins’ tenure. Tech brought in 12 transfers last year and have added seven this offseason. More could come after the semester. Tech’s transfer class was ranked 22nd nationally and third in the ACC by 247Sports.
Two high-school seniors who committed to Tech signed elsewhere Wednesday. Cedar Grove High wide receiver Janiran Bonner, who had committed to Tech in April but did not sign in the early signing period, signed with Nebraska. Bonner went on an official visit to Nebraska this past weekend.
“I think it’s a good fit for him,” Cedar Grove coach John Adams told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.
He added that Bonner wasn’t ready to sign in December.
“I just think he and his parents weren’t sure at that point in time,” Adams said. “So they just needed a little bit more time to make a decision.”
Greg Delaine, a defensive back from Fort Myers (Fla.) High, signed with Syracuse.
“When Georgia Tech wasn’t hitting me back, I contacted Syracuse,” Delaine told Fan Nation.
Georgia Tech signees (14)
Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown
Wednesday
Jullian Lewis, WR, 6-2, 205, Davie, Fla.
Dec. 15
Brandon Best, OL, 6-4, 300, Tucker
Aldan Birr, K, 6-1, 190, Kennedale, Texas
Kyle Efford, LB, 6-2, 230, Dacula
Jamie Felix, RB, 5-10, 195, Kingsland
Tyler Gibson, OL, 6-5, 290, Alpharetta
Horace Lockett, DT, 6-6, 338, Atlanta
Jaylin Marshall, DB, 6-3, 190, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Antonio Martin, RB, 5-11, 215, Atlanta
K.J. Miles, DL, 6-4, 288, Orange, N.J.
D.J. Moore, WR, 6-1, 190, Loganville
Clayton Powell-Lee, DB, 6-2, 180, Atlanta
Zach Pyron, QB, 6-3, 215, Pinson, Ala.
Rodney Shelley, DB, 5-11, 175, Fairburn
