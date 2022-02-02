Quiet signing day for Georgia Tech

It is a considerable drop from Collins’ best signing year, the 2020 class that featured four four-star prospects and was ranked 27th nationally and fifth in the ACC. (Two of the four-star signees, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and defensive end Jared Ivey, both transferred this offseason, to Alabama and Ole Miss, respectively.)

Collins’ 2021 class ranked 48th nationally and 11th in the conference.

Including Mooney, the 15-player class of high-school prospects is the smallest of Collins’ three, down from 24 in 2020 and 16 last year. Part of the drop in ranking is a result of the smaller number of signees. The class does have two four-star prospects by 247Sports Composite’s accounting, Marshall and running back Antonio Martin from Langston Hughes High.

At the same time, the number of transfers that Collins and general manager Patrick Suddes have added has increased from early in Collins’ tenure. Tech brought in 12 transfers last year and have added seven this offseason. More could come after the semester. Tech’s transfer class was ranked 22nd nationally and third in the ACC by 247Sports.

Two high-school seniors who committed to Tech signed elsewhere Wednesday. Cedar Grove High wide receiver Janiran Bonner, who had committed to Tech in April but did not sign in the early signing period, signed with Nebraska. Bonner went on an official visit to Nebraska this past weekend.

“I think it’s a good fit for him,” Cedar Grove coach John Adams told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.

He added that Bonner wasn’t ready to sign in December.

“I just think he and his parents weren’t sure at that point in time,” Adams said. “So they just needed a little bit more time to make a decision.”

Greg Delaine, a defensive back from Fort Myers (Fla.) High, signed with Syracuse.

“When Georgia Tech wasn’t hitting me back, I contacted Syracuse,” Delaine told Fan Nation.

Georgia Tech signees (14)

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown

Wednesday

Jullian Lewis, WR, 6-2, 205, Davie, Fla.

Dec. 15

Brandon Best, OL, 6-4, 300, Tucker

Aldan Birr, K, 6-1, 190, Kennedale, Texas

Kyle Efford, LB, 6-2, 230, Dacula

Jamie Felix, RB, 5-10, 195, Kingsland

Tyler Gibson, OL, 6-5, 290, Alpharetta

Horace Lockett, DT, 6-6, 338, Atlanta

Jaylin Marshall, DB, 6-3, 190, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Antonio Martin, RB, 5-11, 215, Atlanta

K.J. Miles, DL, 6-4, 288, Orange, N.J.

D.J. Moore, WR, 6-1, 190, Loganville

Clayton Powell-Lee, DB, 6-2, 180, Atlanta

Zach Pyron, QB, 6-3, 215, Pinson, Ala.

Rodney Shelley, DB, 5-11, 175, Fairburn