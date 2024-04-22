Georgia Tech

Colorado guard intends to play for Yellow Jackets

Colorado guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate their team's 79-75 win over Oregon in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colorado guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate their team's 79-75 win over Oregon in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
By
31 minutes ago

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team picked up another transfer commitment Monday.

Luke O’Brien, a 6-foot-8, 222-pound guard, announced on his personal Instagram page that he intends to play for the Yellow Jackets during the 2024-25 season. O’Brien averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds last season for Colorado.

A graduate transfer, O’Brien led the Buffaloes with 185 rebounds as a junior. He has played in 111 career games, scored 538 points, grabbed 416 rebounds and shot 44 percent from the floor.

O’Brien was Colorado’s Class 5A player of the year as a senior at Columbine High School in 2019-20. He was considered a three-star prep prospect by the 247Sports Composite and also had scholarship offers from the Air Force Academy and Denver.

O’Brien would become the sixth new member of the Tech roster for 2024-25 joining Oklahoma transfer Javian McCollum and prep signees Jaeden Mustaf, Cole Kirouac, Darrion Sutton and Doryan Onwuchekwa.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump on trial: Why jury selection should take longer in Georgia7m ago

Credit: AP

After victory in Chattanooga, the union road leads to Alabama
52m ago

Credit: John Spink

Hartsfield-Jackson to enforce restricted access to airport 24/7
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Race-based test kept Black people from getting a kidney, lawsuit says

Credit: TNS

Race-based test kept Black people from getting a kidney, lawsuit says

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta starts to ‘come to grips’ with deluge of unwanted office space
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech catcher honored by ACC
26m ago
Georgia Tech baseball weekly report
Former Dublin star headed to Georgia Tech
Featured

Donald Trump charges: Quick facts on the ex-president’s legal cases
Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray
Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins