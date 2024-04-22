Colorado guard intends to play for Yellow Jackets

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team picked up another transfer commitment Monday.

Luke O’Brien, a 6-foot-8, 222-pound guard, announced on his personal Instagram page that he intends to play for the Yellow Jackets during the 2024-25 season. O’Brien averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds last season for Colorado.

A graduate transfer, O’Brien led the Buffaloes with 185 rebounds as a junior. He has played in 111 career games, scored 538 points, grabbed 416 rebounds and shot 44 percent from the floor.