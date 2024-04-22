Colorado guard intends to play for Yellow Jackets

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team picked up another transfer commitment Monday.
Luke O’Brien, a 6-foot-8, 222-pound guard, announced on his personal Instagram page that he intends to play for the Yellow Jackets during the 2024-25 season. O’Brien averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds last season for Colorado.
A graduate transfer, O’Brien led the Buffaloes with 185 rebounds as a junior. He has played in 111 career games, scored 538 points, grabbed 416 rebounds and shot 44 percent from the floor.
O’Brien was Colorado’s Class 5A player of the year as a senior at Columbine High School in 2019-20. He was considered a three-star prep prospect by the 247Sports Composite and also had scholarship offers from the Air Force Academy and Denver.
O’Brien would become the sixth new member of the Tech roster for 2024-25 joining Oklahoma transfer Javian McCollum and prep signees Jaeden Mustaf, Cole Kirouac, Darrion Sutton and Doryan Onwuchekwa.
