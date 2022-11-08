CB Jarvis Lee commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech picked up its second commitment since its coaching change, adding cornerback Jarvis Lee from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., on Monday.
Lee, a three-star prospect, made his announcement on social media. He had previously been committed to Virginia before rescinding his decision in August. Lee had also announced offers from Pittsburgh, Missouri, Vanderbilt and others. According to his Twitter account, he visited Tech on Oct. 8 for the win over Duke.
Lee, listed at 5-foot-11 and 173 pounds, had previously been enrolled at Clay High near Jacksonville, Fla. His highlights show a cornerback who can cover one-on-one effectively, break quickly on the ball and use his long reach to break up passes. As of Tuesday, he was rated the No. 943 prospect in the 2023 class (247Sports Composite), making him the seventh among Yellow Jackets commitments.
Lee’s commitment is an indication of the continued recruiting efforts by interim coach Brent Key and his staff despite the uncertainty of their future after the firing of coach Geoff Collins.
Since the dismissal, three prospects who had been committed to the class have reopened their recruitment. The 2023 class now stands at 15.
