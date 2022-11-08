CB Jarvis Lee commits to Georgia Tech

Lee, a three-star prospect, made his announcement on social media. He had previously been committed to Virginia before rescinding his decision in August. Lee had also announced offers from Pittsburgh, Missouri, Vanderbilt and others. According to his Twitter account, he visited Tech on Oct. 8 for the win over Duke.

Lee, listed at 5-foot-11 and 173 pounds, had previously been enrolled at Clay High near Jacksonville, Fla. His highlights show a cornerback who can cover one-on-one effectively, break quickly on the ball and use his long reach to break up passes. As of Tuesday, he was rated the No. 943 prospect in the 2023 class (247Sports Composite), making him the seventh among Yellow Jackets commitments.