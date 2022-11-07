3 Yellow Jackets honored as ACC players of the week

Exclusive
Ask Mark: Answers about Election Day voting in Georgia
After its 28-27 win Saturday at Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech had three team members honored Monday by the ACC for their performances. Safety Clayton Powell-Lee was named Defensive Back of the Week, quarterback Zach Pyron was named co-Rookie of the Week and linebacker Charlie Thomas was named co-Linebacker of the Week.

It’s the first time that three Yellow Jackets have received the ACC’s weekly honors in the same week since the team’s win over Duke in 2000.

Powell-Lee came through with an interception and fumble recovery in the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech that set up the Jackets’ go-ahead touchdown drive and iced the win, respectively. He also was credited with six tackles after missing much of the week of practice with flu symptoms.

Pyron gathered 319 yards of total offense and drove the Jackets to two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally his team from a 27-16 deficit. He accounted for both touchdowns, a 56-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nate McCollum and a 9-yard touchdown run. With Pyron making his first career start, Georgia Tech amassed a season-high 463 yards of offense.

Thomas had a career game with 16 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble against the Hokies. The forced fumble was the one recovered by Powell-Lee that sealed the game. It’s the second time that Thomas has been named Linebacker of the Week this season and fourth time in his career.

