Bubba Parham leaves door open for return to Georgia Tech

It’s not every transfer-portal situation that the originating team would leave the door open for a player in the portal. But at the same time, coach Josh Pastner will be recruiting out of the portal – Tech has four scholarships available – and his return would likely have to be a decision that both sides agree on.

Parham said that since Wednesday, he had heard from “a bunch of schools” at the mid-major level with interest in him as a transfer, but declined to name any of the schools. Given that he has proven himself as a scorer and also contributed successfully to an ACC championship team, it would be no surprise that he would draw interest.

Parham said that he is not in a hurry to make a decision, but doesn’t want to drag it out, either.

If he does choose to transfer, Parham, a Brookwood High graduate, said it would be ideal to stay close to home, at least in the Southeast. Parham and his girlfriend Deja Lee have a son Magic who turns 2 in July. But Parham is also open to going wherever the best opportunity might be.

Parham has one year of eligibility if he receives his medical hardship waiver, which would seem a formality. This past season was to be his extra COVID-19 year, but he only appeared in two games because of a knee injury suffered in the preseason. Parham said the paperwork was sent out Thursday, “so we should be getting an answer shortly.”

Parham also said he has been medically cleared and has been playing pickup basketball with friends. He had tried to come back from the injury, a torn meniscus in his right knee, in early January but experienced significant pain and then his knee did not respond to treatment in ensuing days. He and Pastner decided for him to not play the remainder of the season, thus protecting the possibility to receive a waiver for the next year.

“It feels good,” he said. “I feel like I’m, if not back to my old self, I’m getting really close to being my old self. I feel really good. It’s a great sign.”

