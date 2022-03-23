Khalid Moore, Bubba Parham departing Georgia Tech as grad transfers

Parham is recovering from a preseason knee injury that limited him to two games this season. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and had 36 assists and 13 turnovers in 25 games.

A Brookwood High grad, Parham came to Tech as a transfer from VMI in 2019 with a well-earned reputation as a 3-point marksman – he led the Southern Conference in scoring as a sophomore – but developed as a tough defender and effective ballhandler.

Pastner often cited Parham’s absence this season as a significant factor in the team’s downturn from the previous season (the Jackets finished 12-20 and 14th in the ACC) as he could have provided scoring help and experience. The team’s abundance of young guards, such as Deebo Coleman and Deivon Smith, leaves more uncertainty about Parham’s role if he were to stay. He is expected to graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in history, technology and society.

His transfer will be more involved than a typical grad-transfer case. This past season was his extra COVID-19 season of eligibility. He will have to receive a waiver from the NCAA for an additional season, as he lost the 2021-22 season to injury. However, Parham meets the qualifications for a waiver, and it would seem a formality for him to receive it.

“They’ve done everything the right (way) for Georgia Tech, for us, and so we wish them nothing but the very best,” Pastner said, “and they’re always part of the Georgia Tech family.”