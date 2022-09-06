Breakdown: No. 4 Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10

Game ball

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry was credited with six tackles, including 2.5 for loss and one sack, as well as a forced fumble. The Tigers’ pressure on Sims and their control of the line of scrimmage factored heavily in Tech having to throttle back its game plan. The Jackets finished with 75 rushing yards, their third-lowest total in Collins’ tenure.

What we learned

Tech continues to be susceptible to the types of mistakes that have been damaging to its chances through Collins’ first three seasons – on this night 10 penalties, two blocked punts and dropped passes. They could be attributed to first-game jitters, especially on the part of offensive linemen who were understandably jumpy against Clemson’s vaunted defensive front. If Collins can get those errors corrected for the remaining 11 games, it won’t be a problem. But if it’s merely a precursor and also a continuation of the first three seasons, then that is a problem.

They said it

“It’s very frustrating, very disappointing. It has been addressed, will continue to be addressed. The guys in there are committed to doing that. But it falls on me, and I will work relentlessly to get that cleaned up.” – Collins on the mistakes

What’s next

Georgia Tech plays FCS Western Carolina on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Catamounts defeated Charleston Southern 52-38 on Saturday.

Clemson will play its home opener Saturday against Furman.