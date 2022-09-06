Georgia Tech can’t keep up with No. 4 Clemson in season-opening loss

The Jackets didn’t surrender the gashing pass plays that defined their defense last season. The secondary made plays on the ball. Defensive end Keion White was as good as advertised, with a sack and repeated pressure off the edge. Even with the Jackets yielding a significant edge to Clemson at the line of scrimmage, quarterback Jeff Sims executed Long’s game plan, making quick-hitting throws and avoiding mistakes.

On the other hand, more could – and perhaps should – have been expected for the Jackets, who promised to improve in their attention to detail but sabotaged their own efforts with numerous false-start penalties. Likewise, dropped balls on catchable passes thrown by Sims also hamstrung Tech’s slim upset hopes. Collins used up all of his three second-half timeouts with less than two minutes gone in the fourth quarter.

A lack of depth on defense – paired with some ill-timed three-and-outs by the offense – left the Jackets susceptible to the Tigers taking control of the game in the second half.

And special-teams mistakes – especially two David Shanahan punts blocked deep inside their own end – gave the powerhouse Tigers more margin than they needed. The first, early in the second quarter, set up the Tigers on the Tech 5-yard line and greased the path to their first score, a 1-yard run by running back Will Shipley. After Tech kicker Jude Kelley just missed on a 50-yard field-goal try – the Tigers drove 67 yards for a second touchdown and a 14-0 lead. Tech answered with a 45-yard field goal by Kelley near the end of the first half.

The Jackets rallied in the third quarter with their best play of the game. Clemson went three-and-out to start the half. Sims responded with a 57-yard drive capped by an on-target throw to transfer wide receiver E.J. Jenkins for a 13-yard scoring pass that cut the lead to 14-7. Tech made a gritty stop after the targeting penalty on Thomas gave the Tigers a first-and-10 on the Tech 11-yard line, holding Clemson to a field goal to nudge their lead to 17-10. Tech fans, emboldened by the defense’s effort, chanted “Overrated!” at Clemson.

It was perhaps a moment too soon.

With a chance to tie the score and put a serious scare into the Tigers, Tech went three-and-out, and Clemson drove 74 yards against a depleted Tech defense for another touchdown and a 24-10 lead that went unchallenged the rest of the night.

Tech lost its eighth consecutive game to the Tigers, the longest losing streak in the history of the series that dates to 1898. The Jackets will play their second game of the season Saturday against FCS Western Carolina.