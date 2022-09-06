ajc logo
WATCH: Breakdown of Georgia Tech's loss to Clemson in season opener

AJC's Sarah K. Spencer talks with Tech beat writer Ken Sugiura on the Yellow Jackets first game against No. 4 Clemson. Video by Sarah K. Spencer and Ryon Horne

