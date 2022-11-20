Breakdown: Georgia Tech 21, No. 13 North Carolina 17

UNC quarterback Drake Maye was limited to 215 yards of offense (202 passing, 13 running, the latter offset by 31 yards lost by six sacks). A leading Heisman Trophy candidate, Maye entered the game averaging an FBS-leading 399.6 yards of offense per game. Before Saturday, his season low was 299 yards, against Georgia State. Tech’s two quarterbacks, Zach Gibson and Taisun Phommachanh, combined for 240 yards of offense. Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker’s unit delivered a gem.

Game ball

Defensive end Keion White led a superior performance by the Tech defensive line that trapped Maye for sacks six times, season highs for the Jackets and against the Tar Heels. Motivated to play a team located about 20 minutes from his hometown (Garner, N.C.) that offered him only a preferred walk-on spot rather than a scholarship, White sacked Maye three times, had four tackles for loss and seven tackles total.

What we learned

It has been evident often during interim coach Brent Key’s leadership of the team, but the Jackets displayed surpassing resilience and tenacity in pulling the upset. Weathering the loss of its first- and second-string quarterbacks (Jeff Sims and Zach Pyron, respectively) at the beginning of the week, fully investing themselves to preparing for a game in which they 21-point underdogs and then keeping their resolve after falling behind 17-0 late in the second quarter, Tech showed grit, confidence and toughness to upend the Tar Heels.

Georgia Tech 21, North Carolina 17

They said it

“I’ve got to give all credit to first coach Key and coach Thacker. What they instill in us is, play the next play. And it doesn’t matter who you’re playing against, it doesn’t matter what the situation is, you’ve just got to play the next play and you’ve got to fight, and that’s what we did (Saturday).” – White

What’s next

Tech: The Jackets (5-6, 4-4 ACC) will face archrival Georgia at noon

Saturday in Athens. The No. 1 Bulldogs handled Kentucky 16-6 on Saturday in Lexington, Ky.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels (9-2, 6-1) will finish their regular season Friday at home against archrival N.C. State. The Wolfpack lost to Louisville 25-10 on the road Saturday.