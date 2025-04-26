Georgia Tech
Bills select ex-Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes in NFL draft

He caught 16 passes for 195 yards in his one season with Yellow Jackets.
Tech tight end Jackson Hawes prepares to run the 40-yard dash during Georgia Tech's pro day at Rose Bowl Field and the John and Mary Brock Football Practice Facility on Friday, March 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By
25 minutes ago

Selection: Fifth round (No. 173 overall), Buffalo Bills

Position: Tight end

Height, weight: 6-foot-4.5, 253 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Salt Lake City

Notable: First Tech tight end drafted since Tyler Davis (Jacksonville, 206th) in 2022. … Tech’s top-graded pass blocker, according to Pro Football Focus, among Yellow Jackets with at least 500 offensive snaps. … Caught 16 passes for 195 yards in his one season with Tech. … Graduated from Yale after four seasons with the Bulldogs, where he had 35 receptions for 371 yards and six touchdowns. … Named second team all-Ivy League twice.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

