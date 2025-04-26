Bills select ex-Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes in NFL draft

Selection: Fifth round (No. 173 overall), Buffalo Bills
Position: Tight end
Height, weight: 6-foot-4.5, 253 pounds
Class: Senior
Hometown: Salt Lake City
Notable: First Tech tight end drafted since Tyler Davis (Jacksonville, 206th) in 2022. … Tech’s top-graded pass blocker, according to Pro Football Focus, among Yellow Jackets with at least 500 offensive snaps. … Caught 16 passes for 195 yards in his one season with Tech. … Graduated from Yale after four seasons with the Bulldogs, where he had 35 receptions for 371 yards and six touchdowns. … Named second team all-Ivy League twice.
