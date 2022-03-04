Big crowds expected for Georgia Tech-UGA weekend baseball series

Tech will send Chance Huff out on Friday followed by Zach Maxwell. Huff has a 2.45 ERA after two starts with a .132 opponent batting average and Maxwell’s ERA is 3.00 (opponent batting average: .161). Neither Tech nor Georgia has named a Sunday starter.

“I would say a guy like Jonathan Cannon, their Friday guy, has more experience than our guys have, but our guys have been in some tough games and tough spots,” Hall said. “Now it’s just they’re starting. So far, they’ve done well and now we’ll see how they do against not only a good team, but it’s your in-state rival.”

A year ago, Tech won the two games between the teams to take the series. Two years ago, in the first three-game weekend regular-season series between Tech and Georgia in 61 years, the Bulldogs swept the Jackets, winning in Athens, at Tech and at Coolray Field. The format was a change from the long-held arrangement in which the two rivals played midweek games on their respective campuses with the third game played as a benefit for CHOA first at Turner Field before moving to Truist Park in 2017.

Hall and UGA coach Scott Stricklin decided to make the switch to allow both teams to throw their best pitchers at each other, as is customary in a weekend series.

Explore Tech football secondary has a new look

However, because the series needed to be played before both teams began conference play, it has also meant that Truist Park has not been an option and may continue to not be one.

Hall said that “the message we get is (the Braves) don’t either feel like they can get the field ready to go this early or they don’t want to get the field ready to go this early. That’s just the message. That’s fine. If you’re asking me where I’d rather play, I would rather that this game be at Truist Park because I think we’d have more people and it’s going to raise more money for the charity and I think our players and fans would love to watch Georgia and Georgia Tech play in that park.”

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.