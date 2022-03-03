Georgia Tech secondary has new look

It is a group with talent. No fewer than five of Tech’s defensive backs were rated four-star prospects (247Sports Composite) coming out of high school – Derrik Allen, LaMiles Brooks, Kenyatta Watson, King and Sims. Playing time is available and up for grabs.

“I think there’s so many guys that are excited about having a new voice,” Thacker said. “It’s never a shot to anybody else, but just having a new opportunity in those moments as we’ve had change and had turnover like every roster in the country.”

King, who played behind Carpenter, said he is attacking his opportunity.

“If I came in with the attitude of, this position’s mine, then I’m pretty much going to stay at the same level that I was at,” he said. “Because even though if I am or become the starter for this season, I still have other DBs to beat out not only in our conference but also throughout the country.”

Thus far, he has been playing safety alongside Allen, who was a backup the past two seasons after transferring from Notre Dame. Tillman, an All-ACC safety at Tech for coach George O’Leary who went on to play seven seasons in the NFL, places the burden of organizing the secondary on them.

“They’ve got to just make sure everybody’s on the right page,” Tillman said. “I tell them all the time, they’re the parents, and everybody on the outside are the kids. So they know that they have the ability to run that back end and be confident in doing that because they’re putting in the work in the meeting room, and they’re going out on the field and actually doing a really good job.”

Watson, who played six games last season as he fought injuries after transferring from Texas, has caught Tillman’s attention.

“He’s got a huge upside,” Tillman said. “The kid is long, he can run, he’s physical, he loves ball, which is always the best thing, to have a kid that loves ball. So he’s doing well. I think he’s progressing well. I’m excited to see what the future holds for him.”

Zamari Walton, the lone returning full-time starter in the secondary, has taken a leadership role with the group.

“He’s doing a phenomenal job,” Tillman said. “He’s vocal, he goes out and he practices the right way. He tries to use technique and fundamentals. He’s holding everybody accountable. If he sees something not going right, he confronts and demands that we get it the right way because that’s the only way we’re going to be successful.”

There is plenty to improve. As Thacker has said, communication flaws were a problem in a defense that ranked last in FBS in defensive passing efficiency and secured only three interceptions, two by linebacker Charlie Thomas.

Walton said he has liked what he has seen so far from Tillman. Walton said he has tried to soak up the knowledge that Tillman gained in his career at Tech and in the NFL. While he has a large group to tend, Tillman makes a point of giving one-on-one coaching.

“Being able to just have a one-on-one conversation with him, and not so much yelling, but letting you know what you did wrong or right is very helpful,” King said. “I think that’s one of his strengths in coaching for the players.”