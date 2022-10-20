Transfers Bianca Jackson, Cameron Swartz take stage for Georgia Tech

The two have already connected. They were AAU teammates before college and then faced each other in the ACC the past two seasons. The two roomed together this past summer.

With the graduation of two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year Lorela Cubaj and leading scorer Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, among others, and the addition of Jackson and Swartz, Fortner has said that she wants to play a faster pace and kick up scoring. Tech averaged 60.9 points per game last season, 237th in Division I. The Jackets excelled at the other end, finishing sixth in the country in scoring defense at 52.7 points per game. The Jackets’ defensive might led to their second consecutive NCAA appearance, a first for the team since making the field six years in a row 2007-12.

Tech’s departures likely factored in the team being picked to finish eighth in the ACC in the conference’s preseason media poll. The lowest that Tech has finished in its three seasons with Fortner is seventh, in her first season (2019-20).

With a change in personnel, Fortner will count on Jackson and Swartz to help the Jackets quicken their pace and boost scoring.

“I think it’s something that players can have fun with,” Fortner said. “It’s more fun to play. And we’re not looking to run 20 seconds off the shot clock. We want to get down there and shoot the ball, and these two can shoot the ball.”

Tech begins the season Nov. 10 at home against Georgia State. The 10-game nonconference schedule includes at least three games against power-conference opponents (Georgia, Auburn and Michigan State) and potentially two more in a Thanksgiving tournament in Florida. It’s a heavy load entering ACC play.

“But it’s something that the team has to be able to look at and go, ‘OK, man, this is challenging,’” Fortner said. “‘We’ve got to get ourselves ready.’”

