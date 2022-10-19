Georgia Tech tabbed last in ACC preseason poll

The media covering the ACC have a dim outlook for the Georgia Tech men’s basketball team this winter. Coach Josh Pastner’s team was picked to finish 15th in the 15-team conference, the first time that the Yellow Jackets have been projected to finish last since the 1997-98 season. The poll was released Tuesday.
North Carolina, which reached the NCAA title game last season, was picked to win the conference, followed by Duke, Virginia, Miami and Florida State.
There is reason for the dismal forecast. The Jackets finished 14th last season with a 5-15 record (12-20 overall) and then lost three starters who were responsible for 54% of the team’s scoring in Michael Devoe, Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore. Further, Pastner’s two incoming freshmen likely won’t contribute much, and the transfer portal delivered players in guard Jason Terry and forward Ja’Von Franklin who should help the cause but likely won’t be as impactful as Devoe and Usher.
The Jackets expect to benefit from the development of sophomores Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore and leadership from seniors Rodney Howard and Kyle Sturdivant. Junior guard Deivon Moore has star potential. But they will also face the challenge of competing in a conference in which several teams did not suffer the talent losses that Tech did, as the impact of the ability for players to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness has been felt.
In Pastner’s six seasons, the Jackets have outperformed their preseason ACC projection four times and underperformed twice.
Tech begins its season Nov. 7 at home against Clayton State. The second game, at Georgia State, has had a tipoff time established – the game in Georgia State’s new arena will begin at 7 p.m.
