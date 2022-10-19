Georgia Tech tabbed last in ACC preseason poll

North Carolina, which reached the NCAA title game last season, was picked to win the conference, followed by Duke, Virginia, Miami and Florida State.

There is reason for the dismal forecast. The Jackets finished 14th last season with a 5-15 record (12-20 overall) and then lost three starters who were responsible for 54% of the team’s scoring in Michael Devoe, Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore. Further, Pastner’s two incoming freshmen likely won’t contribute much, and the transfer portal delivered players in guard Jason Terry and forward Ja’Von Franklin who should help the cause but likely won’t be as impactful as Devoe and Usher.