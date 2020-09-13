At 1-0, Georgia Tech receiving votes in Top 25 polls

Tech has not been ranked in the Top 25 since the fourth week of the polls in 2015, after Tech had started the season in the Top 25. After beating Alcorn State and Tulane to move to 2-0, the Jackets dropped out of both polls following losses at Notre Dame and Duke.

The last time that Tech received votes in either poll was in week 2 of the 2018 coaches poll, after the Jackets started the season with a 41-0 win over Alcorn State and received a single vote for No. 25. The Jackets then lost at South Florida in their next game.

The last time that Tech earned AP poll votes was week 9 of the 2017 season (when the Jackets received votes in both polls) after beating Wake Forest 38-24 to improve to 4-2. Tech lost at Clemson the next week.