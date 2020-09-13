At 1-0, Georgia Tech receiving votes in Top 25 polls

Georgia Tech has been noticed after upsetting Florida State Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. – the Yellow Jackets received votes in both the Associated Press and coaches top 25 polls.
Tech was first among “others receiving votes” in the coaches poll and third among teams outside the top 25 in the AP poll after their 16-13 come-from-behind win over the Seminoles in both teams' season opener.
The votes do require some context. While all teams were eligible for both preseason polls, only teams that are playing games this fall can receive votes now that the season has begun. That leaves 77 out of 130 FBS teams and removed nine preseason top-25 teams from both polls.
With an emphatic win on national television — Saturday’s game marked the first time that a team coached by new FSU coach Mike Norvell was held to 13 points since 2017 — to start the season 1-0, the Jackets impressed voters. If they can beat No. 14 Central Florida, they’ll be top 25 material for sure.
Credit: ACC
Tech has not been ranked in the Top 25 since the fourth week of the polls in 2015, after Tech had started the season in the Top 25. After beating Alcorn State and Tulane to move to 2-0, the Jackets dropped out of both polls following losses at Notre Dame and Duke.
The last time that Tech received votes in either poll was in week 2 of the 2018 coaches poll, after the Jackets started the season with a 41-0 win over Alcorn State and received a single vote for No. 25. The Jackets then lost at South Florida in their next game.
The last time that Tech earned AP poll votes was week 9 of the 2017 season (when the Jackets received votes in both polls) after beating Wake Forest 38-24 to improve to 4-2. Tech lost at Clemson the next week.