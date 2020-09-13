Georgia remains No. 4 in poll reset following season start

Among the new teams in the rankings were Sun Belt powerhouses Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 19 and Appalachian State at No. 24. The Ragin' Cajuns pulled off maybe the biggest upset of the weekend, winning at Iowa State 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones had been ranked No. 23 and are the one team currently scheduled to play to fall out of the rankings after being in the preseason Top 25.

Louisiana-Lafayette was last ranked in 1943.

Georgia Tech, which logged a surprising 16-13 win over Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., received votes.

POLL POINTS

The rest of the newcomers to the Top 25: